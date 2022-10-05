Ins and Outs
As you lay in bed at night, scared, and wondering what will be the next trend to grab society by the neck, the clock is ticking, the shien micro trend dress in your closet is rotting, you must act fast! As our trend cycle steadily increases how are we expected to keep up? Do we even want to keep up? Are we all just cogs in a wheel? Does god really exist? Don’t fear because the in’s and out’s list is here!
Stay up to date with my extremely non-biased takes on what’s in and what’s out on our dearly beloved Beloit College campus.
In:
- Chaus
- Phi Psi
- Sweating
- Campus cats (per usual)
- Eye contact
- Commons (By default)
- Yelling
- OEC
- Spiraling
- Asking too many questions
- A little treat after dinner
- Emotional Intelligence
- Vsco (she’s on the rise again)
- Pinstripe pants
- Hair Ribbon
- Honesty
- Lying
- Bad drivers
- 2017 slang
- Football
- Rotting in bed
- Being unapproachable
- Having the inability to cry
- Eating an apple
- WBCR
Out:
- Squirrels in garbage cans
- The Powerhouse (except for pooping)
- Pearson’s vending machines (literally)
- Aldrich Field (subject to change)
- Wall parties (subject to change)
- Ryan Schamp
- peeing on Tke (lets bring it up a notch)
- Aldrich parking lot
- Scotty B (soon)
- Snapchat
- Skater Boys
- Hands in pockets
- Trampolines (When’s the last time you jumped on one?)
- Hot men
- Hamiltons
- 5 bar
- Bird Scooters (Where are they?)
- Frank Mckearn (I miss him)
- “Clean Girl” aesthetic (what was that?)
- Patrick Bateman
- Punching holes in walls (try a creative outlet!)
- Relying on music as a personality trait