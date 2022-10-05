Ins and Outs

As you lay in bed at night, scared, and wondering what will be the next trend to grab society by the neck, the clock is ticking, the shien micro trend dress in your closet is rotting, you must act fast! As our trend cycle steadily increases how are we expected to keep up? Do we even want to keep up? Are we all just cogs in a wheel? Does god really exist? Don’t fear because the in’s and out’s list is here!

Stay up to date with my extremely non-biased takes on what’s in and what’s out on our dearly beloved Beloit College campus.

In:

Chaus

Phi Psi

Sweating

Campus cats (per usual)

Eye contact

Commons (By default)

Yelling

OEC

Spiraling

Asking too many questions

A little treat after dinner

Emotional Intelligence

Vsco (she’s on the rise again)

Pinstripe pants

Hair Ribbon

Honesty

Lying

Bad drivers

2017 slang

Football

Rotting in bed

Being unapproachable

Having the inability to cry

Eating an apple

WBCR

Out: