Beloit Celebrates 51st Annual Folk N Blues Festival

“It was probably a nice winter day, the strings were cold and crisp, felt really good on my tongue.”

– Mason Gray, on the time he made out with his guitar

Those were the words of the first performer the night of September 30, who self-describes his music as something along the lines of “tree, belt, amazon”. It was a nice, chilly but only one jacket chilly night when I sat down with each performer to ask them about themselves and their music.

The second performer of the night, Bill Camplin, refuses to describe his genre. A preference for acoustic, he plays “only in small spaces.” Influenced by the likes of Monet and Philip Glass, Bill credits his start to his high school music teacher. Inspired and coming up in the folk bloom of the mid-60s, he got his first gig. While he did not want to “get stuck in the ruts it [ran] in,” he still credits it for its influence. Bill thinks that now, “hip hop has taken its place. Yeah. The truth is coming out of there.” After a brief discussion of Phil Ochs, we moved on to talk about Jupiter, which we could see just above soon-to-be-retired Scott Bierman’s house, looking over us.

“If it is, it’s that thing right there. I’ve seen it in the morning, old guys have to get up to pee about three in the morning. And that’s something I’ve been seeing. Jupiter. It’s the closest we are to Jupiter in a millenium. That’s crazy.”

Bill was an interesting fellow. Not one to get bogged down by the trivialities of small talk, he moved from Jupiter to the Twilight Zone, and one episode that deeply disturbed him.

“There’s this house out in the can, you know, in the suburb and they brainwash people… it took me two or three tries to get past the first five minutes. I wasn’t scared. I just didn’t like what I felt was going to happen.”

You can find Bill by visiting Cafe Carpe’s website, cafecarpe.com, or on Spotify, Bill Camplin, though the platform and its monetary gains are insignificant to him.

Next to be interviewed was Willy Porter, a more bluesy dude. Growing up on his dad’s Miles Davis, Willy started poorly playing old Stones’ songs in a pizza parlor, from which he was quickly fired. He’s been playing for almost 45 years. His top 4 right now are Joni Mitchell, Jeff Beck, Pink Floyd, and David Gilmore. His favorite venues he’s played at are the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee (he was prohibited from saying Beloit). He prefers smaller crowds, “getting in touch with people.”

“I like purple. Eggplant. You ever had eggplant parmesan?” You can find him at willyporter.com or his Spotify of the same name.

The closing act of the night returned to Beloit after a months-long break after their performance at C-Haus last semester: Da’Funk and the Grease Monkeys. Made up of Da’Funk, or Demetrius, on vocals, Maggie on sax, Aiden on bass, Andy on keys, Sheldon on auxiliary drums, and a mystery guest who may or may not have actually died (Stefon? Stefan? Sorry) on drums. Starting out accidentally, the band has seen many members come and go (perhaps to their grave? It was never made clear). Their album on Spotify, “Grease and Loathing”, is an example of this earlier type of music, before the jazz funk hip-hop blend really came into fruition. Heavy influences from Robert Glasper, Outkast, Kendrick, and The Roots, Da’Funk and the Grease Monkeys brings a completely unique style and on-stage performance. With a new EP coming out soon, give them a second of your time to check out on any streaming platform, or on their socials @greasemonkeys608.

