Bathroom Review

Anthropology Building Bathroom

Cleanliness: 7/10

Inclusivity: 1/10

When I first traversed the unknown land of the Anthropology building women’s bathroom, I was there for no other reason than to get out of the wifi dead spot that is the museum attendant desk. The bathroom is located on the first floor to the left. It has two stalls and one sink. It has a full paper towel dispenser and soap. The stalls are definitely too small to accommodate someone in a wheelchair comfortably. I think the best thing about this bathroom is that the sink area has just the right amount of space to stand on your phone to text your mom how you should have stayed at community college and that your back hurts again.

3rd Floor Pearsons Women’s Bathroom

Cleanliness: 6/10

Inclusivity: 2/10

As an overview, this bathroom is located near the WBCR studio (Listen to Showtime with Ella and Lili on Wednesdays from 8-9 pm). It has three stalls and two paper towel dispensers. It has full soap dispensers and a baby changing table. The faucets, however, are the kind where you have to push down the whole time for the water to come out, completely defeating the point of washing your hands. Who even installs those kinds of faucets anymore, this is not the 1800’s. The stalls are tiny and the supposed handicap stall is way too small to accommodate a wheelchair. Despite everything about it being awful a redeeming quality is the flyers that discuss what brands use prison labor and how to avoid them.

Now that my general overview is done I need to discuss my theories. I have been in this bathroom approximately twice and both times I have had a hot flash. It honestly feels like the bathroom is trying to take me out. The shade of gray the walls do not help the feeling as it feels like the walls are slowly crushing me.