Q: how to be hot n sexy like Lili

A: No one is as hot n sexy as Lili. It’s impossible. We normal people can only hope and dream. – E

You shouldn’t hold yourself to today’s impossible beauty standards babe xoxo – L

Q: Paul Dano yay or nay

I’m allergic. – L

The level of negative reaction I have depends on what direction the wind is blowing. -E

Q: Can you help me with my homework?

A: Yes. y=mx+b. All troubles in our society today can be traced back to capitalism. Sedentary rock. The poem IS using detailed descriptions of breakfast pastries as a symbol of gayness. – E

The breakfast pastry is probably a danish – L

Q: Dear Ella and Lili, Help! I have a hangout that might be a date on Sunday and I can’t tell if it’s supposed to be romantic or not! This person and I have been texting for months and I used to work with them during Spring term but have never hung out with them in person. I also might be playing DnD with them in a large group. How do I Investigate the vibes and do you think it’s worth it to pursue this relationship! Sincerely, In A Kerfuffle.

A: I think it is worth it because imagine flirting during dnd. The vibes would be so fun. Wishing u luck soldier. -E

I don’t actually know how DnD works but I think you should make your characters kiss. – L

Q: Dear Ella and Lili, What should I make for dinner! I am a college student with full access to a kitchen and fridge, but never know what to cook. What are your favorite quick things to make! Sincerely, rumbly tumbly

A: Well, as also college students we have been pretty much exclusively eating subpar dining hall food, but if I could make myself anything I would have fried eggs so often. I miss having good eggs </3. OR SPAGHETTI. YOU SHOULD MAKE PASTA. MAYBE WITH PESTO. – E

I really wanna make the brown butter chai cookies by In Bloom Bakery. If anyone sees this and makes them please bring me one I would give you my firstborn. – L

Q: How do you fulfill the boy next door fantasy?

A: I mean in an objective sense in college essentially everyone is your neighbor and a couple of them are next door. So now IS your moment. Otherwise just find a himbo and fall in love. It solves all problems. -E

Knowing which dorm you live in I think you should give up on this fantasy and just tape a pic of a hot guy to your pillow instead. – L