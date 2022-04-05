On-Campus Mask Policy Changes

The on-campus masking policy went into effect on Monday, Mar. 28. Newsletter no. 63 sent out by the COVID-19 Task Force, informed the student body that after much consideration they have decided that after spring break masks will be optional in indoor spaces on campus for students, faculty, staff and emeriti faculty and staff.

Prior to the changes in mask policy, students, faculty and staff were required to have masks indoors but masks were optional when outdoors.

Here are some of the important details included in the newsletter:

Students, faculty, staff, and emeriti faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks indoors on campus.

Faculty and staff may request that masks be worn in their individual workspaces or classrooms.

Students may also request that masks be worn in their private living spaces.

All campus visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask while in indoor spaces on campus, except when eating or drinking.

Remember to stay home if you’re feeling sick, and please wear a mask if you have a cough.

Beloit College will be providing a limited supply of masks that will be available in several locations across campus.

“We encourage everyone on campus to respect the wishes of others regarding mask-wearing and to keep a mask on you person at all times, so that when you encounter a situation where you need a mask, you have one,” the COVID-19 Task Force added in their newsletter.

The task force will continue to monitor the overall COVID rates on campus, throughout the local community, and nationally.

As of Apr. 3, 2022 there are zero new student cases, zero students in isolation and zero students in quarantine. There has been one reported faculty/ staff case over the past seven days, according to the Beloit College COVID-19 Dashboard.

Although Beloit College community has a high vaccination rate, only 45.5% of adult residents in the city of Beloit are fully vaccinated. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Mar. 31, 2022, the seven day average of confirmed cases is 9 per 100,000 people. As of Apr. 1, 2022, the seven day average for the state of Wisconsin was 371 reported cases per day. The task force recommended in the newsletter that students stay on campus as much as possible and to avoid crowded indoor activities off campus.