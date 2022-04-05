Body Found of Former Beloit Student

Former Beloit College student, Kerina Blue, was discovered deceased from a suspected suicide on Mar. 13, 2022, according to her family, after going missing while on a hiking trip. They attended Beloit College for seven semesters before moving to Milwaukee and would have been a part of the class of 2018. Last was heard from Blue on Mar. 18, 2022 while they were hiking near the Green Valley Trail outside of Alta, California.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office stated that the body of the 26-year-old was found in the Green Valley Trail area near the town of Alta, which is located about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Sacramento Police Department (SPD) concerning Blue. She had been reported missing to SPD by her parents on Friday, Mar. 11, 2022. They were described as being at-risk because of an unspecified medical condition.

An intense search followed involving dozens of people, K-9 units, and helicopters in the attempt to find Blue in the rugged and densely forested terrain.

Blue’s last known location was the Green Valley Trail, a steep and treacherous popular hiking spot. Their older sister wrote on her Instagram page that the missing woman’s phone last pinged at 2:30 p.m. on Friday five miles northeast of Emigrant Gap, off of I-80.

‘Kerina wasn’t home to feed her cat and does not usually hike, especially not alone,’ their sister wrote on social media.

Blue left her home Friday morning from Sacramento, traveling about 65 miles to the Green River Trail just outside of Alta. The search began on Saturday, was suspended for the night and their body was found on Sunday afternoon.

Blue’s family released a statement, revealing that she had been struggling with depression and likely took her own life.

“Our family is devastated to report we lost our beautiful Kerina this weekend. Thank you for all of the outpouring of love and support. While there were indications it was self harm, we do not yet know the exact cause of death. We do know she has struggled with depression and mental illness for the past 14 years. We’re not ready for visitors, and we can’t possibly respond to all of your individual texts, email, messages in real time but please know we feel the love and appreciate you and your notes. (While we’re at it send someone else a message and let them know what they mean to you.) much love to you all.”

For confidential support, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.