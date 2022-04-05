Beloit Turner School Board Election

Four Candidates running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board

On Apr. 5, 2022, four candidates will be competing for three seats on the Beloit Turner School Board. Among the candidates, there are two incumbents and two newcomers that will be on the ballot. Those candidates are Kristie Petitt, Dannie C. Shear, Jon Tysse and Jeremy Vowell. Jermemy Vowell and Jon Tysse are the two newcomers in the race for the three available positions.

“I’m running for the school board because in our district, at our board meetings, and during the pandemic I didn’t see many of my views and views of parents I know being represented. With two children in the district (5th and 7th grades), I would like to help guide the district back towards the small-town values that we enjoyed when we moved into it 10 years ago. I want to be more involved in the community and support the great teachers, staff, and families that we have,” Vowell said to the Beloit Daily News.

The two incumbents are Kristie Petitt and Dannie C. Shear.

“I am running for my third term on the board because I like being a part of something that is so important to our community. I have learned a lot in the last six years,” Petitt said to the Beloit Daily News.

Petitt raised both of her kids through the district and believes that people who have voted for her in the past know that her heart is in the right place.

Shear, along with Petitt, have been on the school board for a number of years.

“I have been a part of Tuner School Board for 10 years, off and on. I finished out a member’s term when I came back to the board and have been a part of it ever since. This community and school district are really important to me,” said Shear, Treasurer of the school board to the Beloit Daily News.

Shear has worked in construction for his entire life and oversaw the construction of the new school as well as the work on their baseball fields.

Vowell brings experience from trade schools as he has worked in skilled trades for 18 years and believes he can offer a different perspective to the board.

Like Vowell, Tysse moved to Beloit in the last 10 years. Tysse told the Beloit Daily News that he moved from Saint Louis to Beloit because of the Turner School District. Tysse has five years of experience at Blackhawk Technical College. He is currently the executive director of institutional research and effectiveness.

The four candidates all bring something different to the table but all hope to occupy one of the three open positions.