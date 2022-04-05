Baseball and Softball Off to a Rough Start

Taking a step in the right direction

After a trip to the beach the Buccaneers needed to bounce back quickly with conference games on the way. After dropping the first game back to Grinnell they have been on a three game win streak that was topped off with a victory over Knox on Friday afternoon.

It could not have been a more beautiful day for a Buccaneer victory. Winning against Knox 11-7, with Beloit never being able to put Knox away. They were up to a 6-1 lead before giving up two runs in the top of the fifth to bring Knox within three. Beloit responded with a four run inning taking a 10-3 lead.

They turned on the cruise control and allowed another four runs in the top of the 8th inning, but shut out the Prairie Fire in the top of the ninth to end it. Some standouts were Evan Zenger’23 and Garrison Ferrone’21 each with 2 RBI days. Their next game is on Wednesday against instate rival Edgewood.

Absolute Pandemonium in Beloit

The softball team’s current record is 3-12 but that does not tell the tale of this team at all. From top to bottom they are stacked with talent, it just depends what team shows up at the park that day. They had a double header April 1st.

The first game was an absolute blowout with Lake Forest beating us 12-1. Then the team woke up. They came out and looked like a completely different team. They were down 2-1 going into the bottom of the second, and then erupted for four runs. They held the lead till the top of the fifth, they went up five to three and then gave up three runs that inning and two the next. That’s when all looked lost, but in the bottom of the seventh a plethora of walks lead to a big moment for Riley Conn’23. After the Buccaneers scored two runs in the inning already, she came up with the bases juiced and a chance to win it.

She got the pitch she wanted and hit a rocket to center. Sadly it was caught, and like Willie May’s famous catch, she turned and gunned our runner out at home. Beloit lost the game 8-7, but figured a lot of things out. Personally, you could see a shift in the team when the crowd grew after the Baseball game had ended against Knox. This softball team has a lot of potential, and they need our Buc faithful to show out! The next home game is April 5th!