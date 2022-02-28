Beloit Swim and Indoor Track Wrap Up Seasons

Beloit swim wrapped up their season on Feb. 20 in Grinnell, IA. The men took sixth place and the women took eighth. Despite the low team finishes, there were a couple record setting times and a satisfying close to the season.

One of those times came from the men’s 200 freestyle relay. The team finished with a time of 1:29.12 and consisted of Camden Leonard’23, Ethan Casler’25, Tenajh Gaitor’22 and Ben Saladar’25. While that time was only good enough for fifth in the meet, it was good enough to etch their names in the history books.

The women’s team also broke the previous school record for the 200 freestyle relay. The women: Maclaryn Leonard’25, Bea Champeny-Johns’24, Lulu Champeny-Johns’24 and Kaya Martin’25 finished with a time of 1:44.71. Like the men, that time was not a top three finish for the meet, but it was a record setting performance for Beloit Swim. Bea Champeny-Johns wrote to the Round Table in an email interview that “we broke the relay record earlier in the year. So when we broke it again, it felt really good knowing that we made progress.”

It’s exciting when a record is broken in sports, but it’s even more exciting when you can break your own record, which is what this relay team did. In addition to the relay team, Maclaryn Leonard set the school record for the 100 backstroke, with a time of 1:04.23. Then interestingly enough, she broke that record the next day with a time of 1:03.51. All four of these women seem to have a chance to really rewrite the Beloit Swim record books.

Only two total seniors on the swim rosters this year, which means this young team has a bright future ahead of them. Bea Champeny-Johns wrote “this conference [meet] was really fun. It was the most fun I’ve had in a swim meet. It was not what I’d thought it would be. It was much bigger and more competitive. I quickly realized that I need to work harder and step up my game for the next season. But, overall, I enjoyed it a lot.” And that’s just what you want. You want to end the current season with that hunger and drive to come back better for next season.

Indoor track and field was here and gone before you knew it. They wrapped up their indoor season with the Midwest Conference meet February 24-25 at Knox College. The men finished eighth and the women finished seventh in the meet. While winning is always a priority, fifth year senior Owen Clexton’21 wrote “indoor track is really a development season for us going into outdoor track and I’m extremely encouraged by the results so far.” implying that indoor track is the warmup to the outdoor season.

Commenting on the difference between running indoor and outdoor, McDonald wrote in an email interview that “there are certain events that get run during indoor season, but not outdoor (like the 4×2 relay). Weather is a huge factor too; indoor, you don’t have to worry about having layers upon layers to keep your body warm, random rain that makes traction on the track different, or winds that completely change how fast you’re running.” You could say running indoors requires less of a mental game to be played by and between the athletes.

Back to some of the conference meet results. The women’s team was led by Jordyn McDonald’22 who captured bronze in the 60 meter dash and 200 meter dash. Followed by Alayna Furch’24 who got fifth in both races and a third place finish in the 400 meter dash. The men were led by Ajani Joseph’23 who finished fifth in the 60 meter dash and Diontia Charles’22 who finished fifth in the high jump.

Anybody can break out at any time. That is one of the great things about track. When asked about who to keep an eye out for this season Clexton wrote “Emiliano Reyes’23 who’s had a strong indoor throwing season, Montana McMahon’22 who’s looking very good in the hurdles. Gabe Cabrera’22 who’s looking to finish a strong senior season throwing, as well as Rose Loos-Austin’23 who’s been turning in some excellent jumping and distance performances.” But he capped the quote off by writing “The beauty of track though is with solid work, preparation, and mentality anyone can pop off a great performance at any time.” And that is one of the great things about track and field.

Track is different in the sense that you are competing against yourself, almost more than somebody else. Clexton wrote “I try not to let how others are doing distract me and focus on trying to beat my previous best throw.” and McDonald wrote “I try to do my best to get my teammates in the same mindset about trying to be better than you were last week.” Both with the message of always getting better each day. And while all sports preach that message, it feels like it means more in track.

With the indoor season a wrap, the bucs have some time off before outdoor starts. They head to South Carolina for the Shamrock Invitational over spring break.