An Easy and Eggcellent Meal

When talking to people about eggs, it’s not uncommon to hear lots of complaining. “They’re too runny.” “The texture grosses me out.” “I’m fine with them until I remember that I’m eating eggs.” Although everyone is entitled to their own opinions, those sentences are gross and ignorant egg slander. People that say this are displaying a disgusting misuse of their 1st Amendment right and I will not stand for it. Eggs are great and that is a fact. I am and always will be an advocate for eggs. For those of you scratching your head right now, thinking “Hey, I’ve said one of those sentences before,” first of all, how dare you, and second, it’s okay, I forgive you. You just haven’t been exposed to the true greatness that is the egg. But I believe in you. There’s still time to learn, and grow, and change that backwards opinion of yours. I’m here to help you do that. Here are six great ways to make an egg.

The Classic Scrambled Egg

I was a big scrambled egg fan for the longest time. This is one of the most popular ways to make an egg, and to be fair, it lives up to the hype. Though a scrambled egg is no longer my go-to, I still have a deep appreciation for them. Here’s how to make a simple one. First, heat up your pan. I put it on the highest setting to start but that’s just because I’m a bit impatient. While the pan is heating up, grab your salt, pepper, butter and of course, your egg. Crack your egg into a bowl and mix it up. (Some mix the egg in the pan but I find it’s easier to do it before you drop it in.) Then, add some seasoning. A basic egg will only need a bit of salt and pepper but you can spice it up if you’re feeling frisky. A little garlic powder never hurt anyone! After your egg is mixed, cut off a little piece of butter and drop it into your pan. Try to spread it around evenly. Because you let the pan heat up first, the butter should melt right away. You can also use oil but I prefer butter. To each their own though. Then, turn down your heat just a bit. Or don’t, up to you. I normally don’t, but that will make it super smokey so maybe turn it down a little. And then just drop your egg in. After this, it’s pretty simple. Use a spatula to move your egg around the pan and make sure it’s getting cooked all the way through. After a minute or so, your beautiful scrambled eggs should be ready to eat. I like to cook some mushrooms with my egg (either in the egg or on the side) and then eat it over a piece of toast, or chef up some bacon and make a BACONEGGNCHEESE (sorry I’m from New York.)

Poached Egg

Next up is the poached egg. This is a great egg to know how to make. For some reason, everyone thinks that it’s really difficult, but it is actually a very simple recipe. For this one, you’re going to heat some water up on the stove and bring it to a boil. Make sure there’s enough water so your egg will be fully submerged. After this, I add a little bit of white vinegar. I don’t know why I do this but I always have and I always enjoy my eggs so I recommend it. While the water is boiling, crack your egg into a bowl. This step isn’t necessary but I find it helpful. Once the water is boiled, reduce it to a very low flame. The next step is the fun part! Grab a spoon and mix the water around to create a vortex in the water. One the water is swirling, drop your egg in; it’s as simple as that! Then set a timer for three minutes. When the timer is up, take your egg out with a slotted spoon and dab it dry with a paper towel. Season it how you like and voila, you’re done! I like to eat this over avocado toast – the runny yolk mixes great with avocado, but this is also great on top of a salad, with Hollandaise sauce, or in a sandwich.

Over-easy or Over-medium

This is my current favorite egg. I probably eat at least one of these a day because they are SO gosh darn delicious. For this, you’re just going to heat up your pan – again, I start it on the highest heat but it’s up to you! Once the pan is hot, add your butter. Then, turn your heat down a tad and simply crack your egg onto the pan. Now, you’re going to season it. I like a bit of salt, and a lot of pepper (black and red) but you follow your heart’s desire. After about a minute, or when you can get a spatula under the egg without the yolk breaking, flip your egg over. Let it cook for a little bit longer (it shouldn’t take more than a minute) and then you can turn your stove off and get your egg. I love this over toast with some cheese and Tapatío’s hot sauce. It’s also eggcellent on a bagel, just beware that the yolk will run.

Sunnyside Up

This is another egg I’ve been eating a lot recently. Just thinking about it is making me salivate. Heat up your pan on a medium heat. For this one, you’re not going to want it too hot or the yolk won’t stay runny. Once it’s heated up, crack your egg into the pan. Normally, I’ll season it quickly at this step but it’s up to you if you want to do that now or later. Then, I pour about a tablespoon of water around the egg into the pan and cover the pan with a lid. I leave this for about 2 minutes before uncovering the egg. Be warned, a big gust of steam will come up when you do this so don’t get too close! This is my favorite egg to eat over rice. I eat this multiple times a week and it never disappoints. I like to add some gochujang and scallions, plus some steak if I can afford it. Quick life hack, if you don’t have steak, you can also add beef jerky and it’s delicious.

Omelet

Another classic is the omelet. Making the omelet is honestly very similar to making scrambled eggs, you just don’t scramble the eggs. Heat your pan, put your butter in, whisk your eggs. I like to add things to my omelet before I put it in the pan, but again, to each their own. Once you pour your egg mixture into the pan, leave it be. An omelet takes a bit longer to cook, but you will very much know when it’s ready based on how runny the eggs look. When it’s ready, fold it in half and serve! My go to omelet is with spinach, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella.

Hard and Soft Boiled Eggs

These are another simple delight. Similar to with the poached egg, you’re going to start off by boiling some water. I salt my water a bit when I’m boiling it. Make sure there’s enough water in the pot so the eggs will be fully submerged. Once the water is boiling, reduce your heat and add your eggs. For a soft boiled egg, leave it in for about five minutes. For a medium boiled egg, I recommend seven to eight. For a hard boiled egg, I recommend eleven or twelve minutes. Some people have different strategies with the hard boiled egg, where they place it in the water while it boils and just let it cook longer, but to each their own. I personally like hard boiled eggs on their own with just some salt and pepper, but you can also make a yummy egg salad or devilled eggs. The world is your oyster!

Eggs are simple to make, cheap, and so, so delicious. You truly can do anything with them. For those of you that maybe had some negative thoughts about eggs, I hope you can reconsider. If not, watch your back. Just kidding (mostly). And to eggs, I love you, I would do anything for you, it’s you and me against the world baby. <3