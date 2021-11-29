Transmission of Covid-19 Cases Remains High in Stateline Area

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rock County since Nov. 8 as virus transmission rates in the Stateline Area continue to remain high.

Since last week, a new total of 530 cases have been reported in Rock County as the county had reported a 10.18% test positivity rate over that period. 73.4% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, the case rate in Rock County sits at 324 cases per 100,000 residents and over the last seven days, 24 new hospital admissions were reported due to COVID-19. And, according to the data shown by the Rock County Public Health department, as of Monday, 20,699 cases and 226 virus related deaths were reported, and an estimated 901 cases remain active in Rock County. CDC data shows that 21,574 new cases and 137 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the last seven days in Winnebago County, Illinois. The county also reported a test positivity rate of 8.4% and 61.8% of people ages 13 and older have been reported to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, 74 additional hospitalizations were reported as well as the county’s case rate being at 403 cases per 100,000 residents. Over 22,600 new cases and 154 additional virus-related deaths were reported in the state of Illinois over the last seven days and the state reported a positivity rate of between 3% and 4.9% over that time period as 71.7% of eligible residents were reported to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as per data reported by the CDC.