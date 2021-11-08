Who the Buc are you?
The Round Table got a chance to speak to Azeez Ganiyu ’24 to find out who the Buc he is.
Round Table: Where are you from?
Azeez Ganiyu: “Born and raised in Beloit, WI.”
RT: What is your major?
AG: “Biochemistry with an emphasis on pre-med.”
RT: What is your plan after college?
AG: “To go to medical school.”
RT: How did you choose Beloit?
AG: “Basketball, close to home.”
RT: When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?
AG: “I started playing basketball when I was in seventh grade just to stay in shape and do something cause I like to be active.”
RT: What position do you play?
AG: “Forward.”
RT: What is your favorite aspect of basketball?
AG: “Being able to be better than other person guarding you.”
RT: How long have you competed?
AG: “About seven years but only really took it serious after sophomore year.”
RT: How do you get hyped for a game?
AG “Okay my HYPE playlist.”
RT: What’s your favorite memory with the team?
AG: “My first collegiate game.”
RT: Does the team have any traditions?
AG: “Not that I can remember.”
RT: What does a typical practice look like?
AG: “We first do dynamic warmups, some three line passing drills, a layup drill called Laker in which we must have 24 consecutive layups as a team, and another layup drill where we try to get the most layups in 2 minutes. Then do whatever coach has planned for us that day whether it’s scrimmage or defensive stuff. Shooting 10 free throws. And end with a quick talk about what we need to improve on and close it out.”
RT: What are some of your goals in basketball and in life?
AG: “I hope to be an all-American player and win the conference. In life I hope to find a way to impact many peoples lives in a positive way.”
RT: Do you have any superstitions?
AG: “I never split the pole.”
RT: Do you have any pets? Names? Breed?
AG: “None.”
RT: If you could have any superpower what would it be?
AG: “Teleportation, instant travel would save so much time.”
RT: If you could travel anywhere in the world where would it be and why?
AG: “Nigeria, just to be back home.”
RT: Stance on pineapple on pizza? Why or why not?
AG: “Barbecue pineapple chicken pizza slaps, that’s all I gotta say.”