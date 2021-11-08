Who the Buc are you?

The Round Table got a chance to speak to Azeez Ganiyu ’24 to find out who the Buc he is.

Round Table: Where are you from?

Azeez Ganiyu: “Born and raised in Beloit, WI.”

RT: What is your major?

AG: “Biochemistry with an emphasis on pre-med.”

RT: What is your plan after college?

AG: “To go to medical school.”

RT: How did you choose Beloit?

AG: “Basketball, close to home.”

RT: When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

AG: “I started playing basketball when I was in seventh grade just to stay in shape and do something cause I like to be active.”

RT: What position do you play?

AG: “Forward.”

RT: What is your favorite aspect of basketball?

AG: “Being able to be better than other person guarding you.”

RT: How long have you competed?

AG: “About seven years but only really took it serious after sophomore year.”

RT: How do you get hyped for a game?

AG “Okay my HYPE playlist.”

RT: What’s your favorite memory with the team?

AG: “My first collegiate game.”

RT: Does the team have any traditions?

AG: “Not that I can remember.”

RT: What does a typical practice look like?

AG: “We first do dynamic warmups, some three line passing drills, a layup drill called Laker in which we must have 24 consecutive layups as a team, and another layup drill where we try to get the most layups in 2 minutes. Then do whatever coach has planned for us that day whether it’s scrimmage or defensive stuff. Shooting 10 free throws. And end with a quick talk about what we need to improve on and close it out.”

RT: What are some of your goals in basketball and in life?

AG: “I hope to be an all-American player and win the conference. In life I hope to find a way to impact many peoples lives in a positive way.”

RT: Do you have any superstitions?

AG: “I never split the pole.”

RT: Do you have any pets? Names? Breed?

AG: “None.”

RT: If you could have any superpower what would it be?

AG: “Teleportation, instant travel would save so much time.”

RT: If you could travel anywhere in the world where would it be and why?

AG: “Nigeria, just to be back home.”

RT: Stance on pineapple on pizza? Why or why not?

AG: “Barbecue pineapple chicken pizza slaps, that’s all I gotta say.”