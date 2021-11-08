Buc Seniors Wrap Up Their Careers

Volleyball finished their season 7-18, 1-7 in conference, and eighth of nine in the Midwest Conference. The lone senior Regina Guehlstorf ’22 celebrated the end to her impressive Beloit career. It’s always interesting to see how many freshmen came in and how many stayed all four years. In Guehlstorf’s case, she was a freshman with three other players, under former head coach Dawn Redd, who is still involved in the college.

Being the only senior, senior day was all about her, a tribute to her dedication and commitment to Beloit volleyball. Guehlstorf said “[I’m] grateful that I got to play a sport I truly loved for so many years with some amazing teammates and coaches.” When asked about how she feels now that her career has come to a close.

Her career finished with a 23-55 career record, 244 sets played and 373 kills. She was voted team captain in 2020 and 2021, led the team in kills in 2021 and had the team high in hitting percentage. In the conference she ranked top 10 in blocks per set and hitting percentage and 11 in kills per set and points per set. Dating back to 2008, she is fourth in both hitting percentage (.234) and block assists in a season (61). All stats from “bucsvb” Instagram page.

Over four years you can create a lot of memories and friendships. The Round Table asked Guehlstorf about that. She could just pick one specific moment, she said “my favorite memory would be just generally all the jokes and laughs we have during practices.” She continued and said even when something serious happens, they always found a way to laugh and enjoy the moment.

It’s easy to look back and have regrets, Guehlstorf shared great advice to younger players. She said “that you are going to get out what you put in… I would also tell my younger self to not take everything too seriously.” Sound advice, if you put in the work, the results will follow. But remember it’s just a game, have a laugh every now and again. A final congratulations to Regina Guehlstorf on a fabulous career.

Men’s soccer also came to a close; they finished 4-10-1, 2-6 in conference under a first year head coach. Good enough to place seventh in the conference. Their final game came to a 1-0 OT loss to Cornell College. The soccer team was loaded with seniors. They are Andrew Marchesi ’22, Desire Mukucha ’22, Deji Agunbiade ’22, Grady Spencer ’22, Drew Landoch ’22 and Josh Schilling ’22.

It’s really neat to see the amount of seniors that stayed on the team all four years. Even in dealing with a COVID season and a coaching change in their final year. That just shows their perseverance. Despite that perseverance, it did not result in tremendous success. In their four years they had a total record of 13-34-4.

The final game can be a bittersweet moment, and that is exactly what Schilling wrote in an email: “It feels bittersweet that my four years have officially come to an end. However I also feel like a weight has been lifted off me. It’s time for the next chapter of my life.” That is a realization that athletes come to, their life is moving on, sports aren’t everything. While it’s nice to have them and play them in college. There does come a point when it is time to move on.

I hate to keep bringing up COVID but it is still a relevant topic in the media and Schilling’s advice to younger players speaks to what he experienced, saying “never let adversity keep you down. Some of life’s greatest challenges will be your greatest teachers.” As I’m sure we all have learned so much, for better or worse, during the last year and a half. One more time, a final congratulations to the men’s soccer seniors for finishing their Beloit soccer careers.