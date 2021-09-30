Rise in Covid Cases for Janesville-Beloit Area

In both cases, Beloit and Janesville had a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases reporting over 100 news cases since Sept. 13. Municipal data from Rock County Public Health Department shows that Beloit reported 111 cases since last Monday. Looking at a larger scale, Rock County data shows that there are 12,439.6 cases per 100,000 Janesville residents.

Overall Beloit has reported 6,086 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Public health department data shows that Beloit has 28,656 negative test results with just 997 of those cases coming from last week alone. Comparing last weeks data to surrounding municipalities Beloit and Janesville report higher numbers, with Clinton reporting 20 new cases (518 total); Edgerton reporting 26 new cases (1,164 total); Evansville reporting 10 new cases (863 total); Milton reported 23 new cases (1,112 total).

Beloit shows a higher mortality rate at 1.37%, with Janesville only being 0.96% according to the Beloit Daily Mail. 52.1% of Rock County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. The state of Wisconsin shows us a seven-day average of deaths per day is 13 with a positivity rate of 7.5%. Only 56.4% of Wisconsin residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 53.2% completed the full series.

Thursday, records show an average of up to 2,807 COVID cases per day in Wisconsin. The Rock County area reported 42 new cases and no deaths. A total of 18,417 cases and 197 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic started back in 2020. From that total 17,501 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Data conducted by Beloit Daily News tells that there are 719 active cases as of last week. From that, 19 people have been hospitalized due to their condition.

As the number continues to increase, government officials have ordered the closures of many businesses. Due to this step there has been widespread job loss and record unemployment. The Janesville-Beloit area showed that unemployment peaked at 16.3% in April 2020 while dropping down to 4.7% of May 2021 according to data collected from the 247 Wall St. website.

Winnebago County reported 38,862 cases and 544 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 45.2% of Winnebago County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Winnebago County shows a recorded average of 244 cases per 100,000 residents. The average age of residents consists of 33-year-olds and the county showing a decline of test positivity rate to 5.2% based on data from the public health department. Although the disease transmissions still remain high for the community.

Data from as recent as Sept. 17 from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,956 new confirmed and 285 additional deaths since Sept. 10. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 80% of adults have received the first dose and 63% are fully vaccinated.

For Illinois, the state reports a seven-day positivity rate of 4.1%.

Overall the data from both municipalities show that Rock County has higher COVID-19 rates compared to Winnebago County. Public health department data provides us more perspective showing there were 247 new cases of COVID-19 per 1000,000 for Rock County. Numbers report that Winnebago County had 218.4 confirmed cases.

The nation as a whole has 42.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 680,688 deaths due to COVID-19 based on data from CDC COVID Tracker website.