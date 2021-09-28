Browse By

Calendar

September 2021
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Who the Buc are you? With Emilio Mendoza ’24

by Grady Spencer in Sports

The Round Table got the opportunity to sit down with Emilio Mendoza’24 and find out who the Buc he is! 

 

RT: Where are you from? 

Mendoza: “Tremonton, Utah.”

 

RT: What is your major?

Mendoza: “Business Economics”

 

RT: What is your plan after college? 

Mendoza: “I ask myself this same question everyday and I still do not know” 

 

RT: How did you choose Beloit? 

Mendoza: “I chose beloit because I was able to continue my education and play soccer”

 

RT: When did you start playing soccer and how did you get into it? 

Mendoza: “When I was six or seven. All my brothers played soccer when they were that young so I followed in their footsteps.”

 

RT: What is your favorite aspect of soccer?

Mendoza: “Being a part of a team.” 

 

RT: How long have you competed? 

Mendoza: “About 10 years” 

 

RT: How do you get hyped for a game? 

Mendoza: “Listen to my pre game playlist”

 

RT: What’s your favorite memory with the team? 

Mendoza: “Getting our first win of the season. It showed the hard work we all put in during the off season”

 

RT: Does the team have any traditions? 

Mendoza: “Yes”

 

RT: What does a typical practice look like? 

Mendoza: “Start with some band work then get into a solid warm up. Then straight into drills” 

 

RT: What are some of your goals in soccer and in life?

Mendoza: “For soccer, my goal is to make the conference tournament. My goal in life at the moment is to graduate college and have a job lined up.” 

 

RT: Do you have any superstitions? 

Mendoza: “Nope” 

 

RT: Do you have any pets? Names? Breed? 

Mendoza: “I have four dogs: One teacup chiwawa named Hawk, two maltese brothers  named Paco and Olie, and then a rescue dog named Emily which we believe is a mix of lab, pitbull and another breed.” 

 

RT: If you could have any superpower what would it be? 

Mendoza: “I would like to have super speed so I could run everywhere and be super fast.” 

 

RT: If you could travel anywhere in the world where would it be and why?  

Mendoza: “Hawaii because I’ve never been and everyone says it’s cool.”

 

RT: Stance on pineapple on pizza? Why or why not?

Mendoza: “Absolutely not. Pizza is one of the best foods on the planet and putting pineapple on it completely ruins it.”

Tagged with: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *