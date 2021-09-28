Volleyball Opens up Conference Play at Home

The volleyball team sits at 4-6, coming off two games this past weekend against Illinois College and Knox College. Friday night they lost to IC in a 5 set thriller. The Bucs came storming out and won the first set then dropping the next two. Down 2-1, they had to win, and that is what they did. However, in the last set, they lost 15-9, seemingly just running out of steam. Each match was well played. IC would get ahead by a few points, then Beloit would come back to tie and take the lead. That back and forth all night made it exciting for the crowd. The Flood Center was rocking from first whistle to last.

Saturday, they played Knox College and lost in 4 sets. Similar start to their game against IC. They won the first by a score of 28-26 as you have to win by two. Knox came back and won the next two games by a score of 25-19. Having been down 2-1 the previous night, the Buc faithful had hope of forcing a game five. But that would not be the case. Knox won 25-12. And similarly to IC, Beloit seemed to run out of steam.

When the game isn’t going your way, it can be easy to turn your back on each other, but Jade Mosquera’23 said “we’re really pulling together as a team…Coach talks a lot about sisterhood, making sure everyone is together and holding people accountable.” You never want to let your team down, everybody knows that nobody is perfect, so it’s how you respond. And those values are important when it comes to staying together.

Moving forward Mosquera wants to focus on becoming a better leader for her team and carrying on the example the lone senior, Regina Guehlstorf’22 has set. That example is treating everyone the same and realizing that they are all at the same level. Nobody is superior to anybody. In addition, she just wants to come out of her shell and be that person her teammates can come too.

It’s nice to have sports back, but given the COVID situation, there are still restrictions. In practice, masks must be worn, they must be worn on the bus and they are not allowed to eat at restaurants on road trips, that goes for all traveling Beloit teams. However, your mask can come off while you are actively competing, but once you get back to the bench. It goes back on.

Pre-game can be crucial to players and teams. Just from a superstition and preparation standpoint. It can be really important to get on the court early to get loose. Mosquera said “some schools we’ll show up only 15 minutes before we get on the court, some schools will allow us to be there an hour before.” One could only imagine how much that affects their game play.

The Bucs are home again Friday Oct 1 against Grinnell College. And then again Oct 30 in the season finale against Ripon College. So let us do our part in supporting our Bucs, giving them the spiritual energy they need and get the Flood Center rocking for those last two home games.