Beloit College’s Majors as Vine Quotes

It’s that time of the semester: registration week. The time of the semester where everyone hovers over their computers with the class registration page open and then curse loudly to themselves when the portal page inevitably crashes. And yes, first years: It does crash every single registration week. There is a pretty high chance that you will lose a spot in one of the classes you wanted because the site crashed. As if finals week fast approaching wasn’t stressful enough!

And of course, registration week is also the time of the semester where a lot of students are declaring their major at last. Or, maybe they’re changing their major. The average college student changes their major three times, so no shame there!

So, in observance of registration week for Beloit College, here is a Vine quote for each of the majors that Beloit has to offer. These are by no means meant to be mean to any major, I just read the major description for each major and then picked a Vine quote I think fit the vibe of the description. And of course, these are all old classics from the 2010s and there will not be any Vine-like TikTok quotes in the list. Hopefully if you aren’t here because of a specific major, and haven’t gotten a chance to look at the catalogue and get a real look at everything Beloit has to offer, this list can also double as a snapshot of the majors offered at Beloit.

Ancient Mediterranean Studies: “Two bros, chilling in a hot tub, five feet apart ‘cause they’re not gay!” Anthropology: “Hahaha, I do that.” Art and History: “I spilled lipstick in your Valentino bag.” “You spilled — whaghwhha — lipstick in my Valentino White bag?” Biochemistry: “How’d you get these bumps? Ya got eggzma?” “I got what?” “You got eggzma?” Biology: “I like turtles.” Chemistry: “When will you learn that your actions have consequences?!” Cognitive Science: “So you just gonna bring me a birthday gift on my birthday to my birthday party on my birthday with a birthday gift?” Comparative Literature: “Today’s forecast, we can clearly see that somebody’s got me f**ked up!” Computer Science: “Why are you running, why are you running?” Critical Identity Studies: “I’m a lesbian.” “I thought you were American.” Economics: “I don’t have enough money for chicken nuggets.” Education and Youth Studies: “I smell like beef.” Engineering: “I have never missed a class.” English: “Jared, can you read number twenty-three for the class?” “No, I cannot. What up? I’m Jared, I’m nineteen, and I never f**king learned how to read.” Environmental Studies: “Look at all those chickens!” Health and Society: “He needs some milk!” History: “That is not correct.” 18. Interdisciplinary Studies: “I wanna be a cowboy, baby!” International Relations: “Honey, you got a big storm coming.” Mathematics: “What’s nine plus ten?” “Twenty-one.” Media Studies: “I can’t sleep because of that video.” Modern Languages and Literatures: “This b**ch empty, YEET.” Music: “Anything for you, Beyonce!” Philosophy: “All I wanna tell you is school’s not important… Be whatever you wanna be. If you wanna be a dog…RUFF. You know?” Physics and Astronomy: “Are they helium balloons?” Political Science: “That’s my opinion!” Psychology: “I have crippling depression.” Religious Studies: “Welcome to Bible Study! We’re all children of Jesus.” Sociology: “What’s better than this? Just guys being dudes.” Theatre and Dance: “You got this Travis! Make them wait for it…boom.”

Good luck to everyone registering for classes this semester! Hopefully you get all of the classes that you want and need to advance your career here at Beloit. And for those who are choosing a major this time around…don’t worry, you’ll do great.