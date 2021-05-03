Beloit College Trivia

Remember those trivia quizzes you used to take in magazines back in the late 2000s and early 2010s? The ones where you would circle the answers in pen, and then go back and try to fix your answers when you read the answer key by blacking out the incorrect answer you circled with pen scribbles and then circling the correct answer? Want the experience of taking those quizzes again? Well look no further; this is the article for you! Take it yourself, or share it with your non-Beloiter friends or family and see how they do.

Think you know everything there is to know about Beloit College? Try taking this quiz and seeing how you do! There are 12 questions, and the answers will be at the end of the article. Have fun, and good luck! You may learn something new about this school as you take this quiz.

What is Beloit College’s official mascot?

The Buccaneers The Turtles The Cheeseheads The Packers

What is Beloit College’s unofficial mascot?

The Bears The Rats The Turtles The Rabbits

About what percentage of Beloit College’s student body are international students?

10% 13% 18% 25%

Which of the following is not a student club or organization on campus?

Feminist Collective (FemCo) Black Students United (BSU) Pocket Lint The Beloit College Clown Appreciation Club

Which of the following is an alum from Beloit?

Chris Pines Clarence Ellis John Mulaney President Joe Biden

True or False: Beloit College is older than the state of Wisconsin

True False

How many Greek Life houses are there at Beloit?

4 8 10 6

Which of the following are offered as a major, but not a minor?

Ancient Mediterranean Studies Biochemistry Anthropology Health and Society

What is the name of the student rec center that opened last year?

The Mitochondria The Power Plant The Powerhouse The Clubhouse

Who is the President of Beloit College?

Scott Bierman Cecil Youngblood Tara Girard Mic Brunner

True or false: Student Engagement and Leadership (SEAL) hosts Milkshake Monday.

True False

Which of the following can you borrow from the Powerhouse?

Bicycles Video games Board games All of the above

The answers are as follows:

1) A; The Buccaneers

2) C; The Turtles

3) C; About 18% of Beloit College’s student body are international students as of 2019

4) D; The Beloit College Clown Appreciation Club is not a real club…yet. But the rest of the clubs and organizations are real and totally worth checking out and supporting!

5) B; Clarence Ellis (1943-2014) was a computer scientist who received a degree double majoring in math and physics from Beloit in 1964

6) A; True. Beloit was founded in 1846 and Wisconsin became a state in 1848.

7) D; There are 6 Greek Life houses on campus. There are three fraternities (Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Chi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon), and three sororities (Alpha Sigma Tau, Kappa Delta, and Theta Pi Gamma.)

8) B; Biochemistry is offered as a major at Beloit, but there is no minor for it according to the Beloit College Website

9) C; The Powerhouse

10) A; Scott Bierman. Cecil Youngblood is the Dean of Students, Tara Girard is the Director of the Health and Wellness Center, and Mic Brunner is the Director of Student Engagement and Leadership

11) False; Milkshake Monday is hosted by the Substance-Free Programming and Innovative Entertainment League (SPIEL.)

12) D; You can borrow bicycles and all types of games from the Powerhouse.