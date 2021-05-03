A Recap of the 2021 Oscars

This past Sunday, April 25 was the 93 Academy Awards which was held under new and unusual circumstances. Nevertheless, it was a night of high honor and talent being presented with the infamous Oscar.

“Another Round” a Danish film, on four high school teachers consuming alcohol daily to see the effects on their social lives, won for International Feature Film. There are even rumors after the win that there will be an American remake starring Leonardo Dicaprio, which seems a bit too soon to plan for me. The Disney film “Soul”, starring Jamie Fox, won the animated feature film award.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role as Fred Hampton in “Judas in the Black Messiah.” While the Actress in a Supporting Role went to Yuh-jung Youn for her work in “Minari.” In case you want to read more about “Minari” there is a review on it written by yours truly.

The Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role went to Frances McDormand in “Nomadland” making it her third Oscar for this category. While the award for Actor in a Leading Role went to Anthony Hopkins for his role in “The Father,” who has won one Oscar previously. After the award was given, many viewers were upset that the late Chadwick Boseman was snubbed out of winning for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” received awards for Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling. “The Father” won Adapted Screenplay and “Promising Young Woman” won Original Screenplay. Which was an incredible film that there should have been more praise for Carey Mulligan in the role of Cassandra.

Some awards like Achievement in Sound and Film Editing were easy to predict a winner. The winner of both these awards was “Sound of Metal,” which is definitely worth a watch on Amazon Prime Video. I’d have to agree that this film’s editing and especially sound editing was immaculate and a prime example of how sound could be manipulated in a film to enhance the visual experience.

Best Picture is usually presented near the end of the night and is one of the most important awards. This year the films nominated were:

Nomadland

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago

The winner of Best Picture was “Nomadland” directed by Chloé Zhao. Zhao made history for winning the Oscar for Directing making her the second woman and the first Asian descent to win the award. The film was well made and speaks to anyone lost in their life, with incredible visuals of landscapes this film took plenty of effort to make and it paid off. “Nomadland” is currently on Hulu to stream.

All of these great films deserved every nomination they received. I have seen plenty of the films but also missed the chance to see them before the Oscars. In case you missed the Oscars, it is still available to stream on Hulu or with any TV provider.