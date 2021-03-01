Upcoming Celestial Events

Since we all still have to social distance, there isn’t a lot that we can do on campus. I mean sure, there are games over Zoom and watching movies, but sometimes you just have to get outside. And luckily for us, the night sky provides plenty of entertainment for us naturally. While I’m not recommending anyone gather, even with social distancing, because of the yellow alert level on campus, I still think the night sky is a good thing to look at and share the experience with friends over FaceTime or some similar setup from different spots on campus. Not all of these may be able to be seen from campus, so definitely check up on any events that you want to see to see if they’ll be visible from campus, or wherever they may be.

This is a list of celestial phenomena that are going to be taking place from today till the end of the semester, according to Sea and Sky’s Astronomy Reference Guide. The only events that have not been listed here were the regular full moons and the spring equinox.