Remembering Verne Shaffer

If you have taken a stroll through the campus or even through the riverside park you may have come across sculptures like the one pictured. These sculptures if you look closely were made by the artist Owen V. Shaffer to most he was known as Verne Shaffer. Shaffer was a Beloit Alumni and received his degree from the college in 1950 and went on to work as an art professor at Olivet College in Michigan.

Later on, Shaffer came back to Beloit and co-founded the Art League in Beloit, as well as being a member of the Wisconsin Arts Council. In the mid to late 1950s, Shaffer served on the Beloit College faculty as an art professor and the Director of the Wright Art Center at the College.

Shaffer passed away on Tuesday, Friday 16, 2021; but his art, achievements, and all he has done for Beloit and our College remain always as a reminder of his legacy.