Joe Biden: Problem or Problem Solver?

Well, how can you not think he is racist? Since November 4th, people all over our great nation rejoiced when Joe Biden was elected as the President of the United States. They were happy Trump was out! Those people were happy that they voted out a fascist, racist, predatorial dictator, who’s an old rich white man. So, people came together to celebrate that they voted in a racist, sexual predator, who’s an older rich white man.

To see so many people forget that we’re in a global pandemic and come together was a sight to see. But, I could not help but shake my head. How could you be so happy with taking out a guy, when the guy you are putting in is just as bad, if not worse. It was as if we forgot the guy Joe Biden is, but let me remind you, he is racist. I saw people get so focused on getting Trump out, that they did not care who they put in.

We should’ve known that Joe was a problem. Trump supporters will go hard for him. Bernie bros will swear up and down that he is THE guy. But, Biden only made it this far because people did not like the other guy on the ballot. People were not going hard for Joe like they are for Bernie, Trump, or even someone like Warren or Hillary. It is clear that people were not celebrating for Joe, they were celebrating to spite Trump.

That, there is the problem. People were so concerned with getting Trump out, they justified or ignored Joe Biden’s problems. People spoke about his crime bill for a bit, but so much went seemingly ignored. The fact that I did not hear people speak on his racist quotes that go back to the 70s, how his first presidential run ended, delivering the eulogy for a KKK member, him being a habitual liar, and Tara Reade, disturbed me. When he said, “If you have a problem figuring whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t Black”, I saw people make excuses. I heard people say it was a joke, but the fact that this old white man was comfortable enough to make this joke, tells you all you need to know.

By now, you might be thinking that I am some type of Trump supporter, but that is not the case. I am not a fan of Trump and I totally understand people’s concern with Trump. He is very problematic. I have a problem with people looking at Joe Biden and thinking that he is America’s savior. This is the same man that said African-Americans are not diverse, Obama was the first clean and well-spoken mainstream African-American, and 7/11’s and Dunkin Donuts are filled with Indians. Not to forget that he also said he did not want his children to grow up in a jungle, a racial jungle.

I love this country and hope for the best, but I just have a feeling that if you do not already regret voting Joe, you will soon.