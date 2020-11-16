The Good News of 2020: A Listicle

So, 2020 is coming to a quick end, and you’re freaking EXHAUSTED because of whatever the hell last week was. Mentions of this year by the mere name “2020” will probably trigger a fight or flight response 20 years down the line for many of you. But not to worry, there was still some good in the world this year, even if it was (rightfully) pushed aside by the pandemic and rising political unrest during an election year in the United States. The following list was curated from/inspired by an article by USA Today, titled “Good News Prevails: 100 Positive Things that Happened in 2020 (so far)” that was last edited on July 29, 2020.

Six positive things that happened this year, while not completely encompassing the entirety of the scope of USA Today’s list, are:

1) Parasite (2019) makes history as the first Academy Award for best picture to go to an international feature film. Parasite is a black comedy thriller from South Korea directed by Bong Joon-ho, and features a symbiotic relationship between families from two different social classes going sour.

2) Squirrels managed to master a Ninja Warrior obstacle course…sort of. Yes. Squirrels. I don’t know either, but it’s adorable. A YouTuber named Mark Rober built an American Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course in his backyard, and reportedly at least 4 squirrels have mastered the course.

3) Tabitha Brown is a beautiful human being that exists. That is all. She’s amazing. (And has good vegan recipes if you’re into that sort of thing)

4) Speaking of food, everyone started cooking and baking all at once? That was pretty cool??? Waking up in the morning and baking bread? Comparing names for our sourdough starters? That was a fun thing to do before classes started over Zoom.

5) There was a lot of music that was released this year! Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Carly Rae Jepsen…I haven’t heard about that last one since 2014, honestly. Whether or not you like any of these artists, it’s at least something new in the monotony of the daily routine.

6) Museums and zoos opened up their exhibits for online exploration! This is very big for people who don’t have the means to physically go to those locations, but they can at least log onto the Internet to virtually go to the Smithsonian!

In conclusion…this year was a dumpster fire. The biggest, hottest dumpster fire that has ever burned in our lifetimes, probably (at least that we can remember.) However, there was still at least some good left in this year. And maybe there is a chance to make more good memories before the year comes to an end in about a month and a half.