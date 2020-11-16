2020 NBA Mock Draft

Minnesota: SG Anthony Edwards Georgia

If Minnesota does not trade this pick, as they’ve been rumored to, the clear selection for them is Anthony Edwards. A bigger guard who can perfectly complement D’Angelo Russel and Karl Anthony-Towns. A scary big three for the future. If his jumper translates he is an All Star. I’d compare him to a pre -injury Victor Oladipo.

Golden State: PG: Tyreese Hailburton Iowa State

The Warriors have been sneaky with this pick ever since they landed at the number two slot. Another team who has been rumored to trade this pick, but if they stay I think they shock everyone with Haliburton. Not many championship teams have the chance to add a future piece like this, and the Warriors take a gym rat in Haliburton. His game really reminds me of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a better jumper.

Charlotte: C James Wiseman Memphis

Charlotte’s name has been all over Wiseman’s name since last year. With a decent backcourt in Devonte Graham and “Scary” Terry Rozier, a big is just what they need. Wiseman’s ceiling is one of the highest in this draft, at his best compared to rich man’s Deandre Jordan. At his worst he’ll be a solid role player for many years to come.

Chicago: G LaMelo Ball Illawarra Hawks

Chicago said a couple weeks ago according to Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer that they don’t feel they have a player maker on the roster. With names like Zach Lavine, and Coby White what does that mean for their off-season? LaMelo is the best playmaker in the draft and has the highest upside in the draft. At his ceiling could be an evolutionary Magic Johnson, at his worst though is scary.

Cleveland: F Deni Avdija Israel

Cleveland is a mess. They have solid players at their guard and big positions, with a lot of former draft picks still on their roster. They have to go wing here, the question is which one. I think Deni Avdija is the choice because he has the highest ceiling of any of the wings. The question is will his jumpshot improve, he was a decent free throw shooter which shows promise. The Cavs take a swing here and take him. A game very similar to Danilo Gallinari if his jumper improves.

Atlanta: SF Issac Okoro Auburn

Atlanta is in the same exact boat as Clevleand. They need a wing and defenders with the NBA’s worst defensive Point Guard in Tre Young. Issac Okoro is the best defender in the draft. He is more athletic than Deni but his ceiling is not as high. He still can be a quality player in this league. But the best he can be is most likely a Rondae Hollis Jefferson or a Stanley Johnson. Smells like a bust.

Detroit: PG Killian Hayes France

Detoirt is getting rid of Derrick Rose and will take a point guard in this draft, that’s a fact. Which begs the question who are they giving the keys of their offense too. I think it’s Killian Hayes and he may be the steal of the draft. He has all of the tools, and is one of the more polished players in this draft. He reminds me of Manu Ginobili, and I will make a bold prediction he wins rookie of the year.

New York: PG Tyrese Maxey Kentucky

New York has given up on their young guards. The rumor within the NBA is that they are trying to turn their organization into a home for Kentucky products. They start it off by drafting Tyeese Maxey and use him as a recruiting pitch for other Kentucky players. Maxey’s ceiling is an Andre Miller-esque player with a shaky jumper, but this draft is role player heavy and he has a chance to be more than that.

Washington: PF/C Onyeka Okongwu USC

Everyone loves this kid out of USC, and what’s not to love. Solid defender, decent finisher and reminds most people of Bam Adebayo. I am not sold but Washington needs an interior defender alongside Thomas Bryant. He has the intangibles and the work ethic, and this may come back to bite me but I see him being a bust.

Phoenix: PG Kira Lewis Jr Alabama

This is my favorite pick of the draft right here. If Phoenix can keep this pick, Kira Lewis Jr is an absolute steal here. He reminds me of Jrue Holiday and is just one of those players who is an absolute workaholic. His weight right now won’t allow him to switch onto bigger players, but I’m sure that will change. He could be the missing piece that Phoenix needs to enter the playoffs.

San Antonio: F Obi Toppin Dayton

If Obi Toppin drops this far San Antonio is in luck. Obi Toppin can do it all on offense, and do it all extremely well. He fits their system perfectly, and San Antonio is one of the best teams in the league at developing players. His biggest weakness is on defense, he has real bad mental lapses which will scare teams. But with that offensive game he could be scary right out of the gate. A game very similar to Amar’e Stoudemire, and won’t be a star but can be a solid 2 or 3 option some day.

Sacramento: SG Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt

Buddy Hield is gone (presumably). To fill his spot is the best shooter in the draft and fill it with one of the more underrated players in this draft. Aaron Nesmtih can easily fill Buddy’s role and may even provide more help on the defensive end. Fits right into their scheme on both sides of the floor. Has no issues being a 3 and D player, and is a good locker room guy.

New Orleans: PG Cole Anthony North Carolina

Lonzo Ball looked atrocious in the bubble, and rumors have been swirling around about him being on the move. Not only him but his other backcourt mate in Jrue Holiday may be gone as well. Expect the Pelicans to take a guard and take a risk on Cole Anthony. His freshman season was far from perfect at North Carolina but his game is more attuned to the NBA game. He and new head coach Stan Van Gundy will get along perfectly. Love the pick for New Orleans.

Boston: G/F RJ Hampton New Zealand Breakers

Hey Siri, play Magic in the Hamptons. Now that the mood is set, RJ are you tired of running through my mind? He is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft. His wingspans and athleticism makes his defensive potential out of this world. Really reminds me of current Celtic Jaylen Brown and could be a poor man’s version of him. The Celtics love wing defenders, and he could be another guy to throw at the East’s best players.