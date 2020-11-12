MLB Gold Glove Winners

The MLB held their annual Gold Glove Award ceremony on Nov. 3. The Gold Glove is an award that is handed to the best defensive player at each position in both the National League and American league. Despite the season having only 60 games compared to the regular 162, there were still jaw-dropping plays of dazzling defense.

Here are all the winners.

First Base

AL: Evan White of the Seattle Mariners. The fourth year player earned his first Gold Glove. He led the AL with seven defensive runs saved (DRS: meaning he saved the most runs).

NL: Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs. A familiar face to this award. This is his third straight and fourth in the last five years.

Second Base

AL: Cesar Hernandez of the Cleveland Indians. Hernandez finished with six decisive runs saved. The eighth year player earned his first Gold Glove.

NL: Kolten Wong of the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong earned his second straight Gold Glove. This offseason he will be a free agent. The 30-year-old who is in the prime of his career will be a solid pickup for any team who signs him.

Shortstop

AL: J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners. This is the first Gold Glove of his career. His play led him to 6 DRS during the 2020 season.

NL: Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs. Another piece of hardware that Baez can add to his already extensive trophy collection. A collection that includes a World Series ring, NLCS MVP trophy and a Silver Slugger bat.

Third Base

AL: Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Texas Ranger. He wasted no time making an impact. This was his first year as a full time infielder. In previous years he would split time between catching and being a utility player.

NL: Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies. In his eighth year he earned his eighth Gold Glove. One of the premier third baseman in the league, having 15 DRS, good enough to lead the whole MLB in that stat.

Left Field

AL: Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals. The 36-year-old outfielder took home his fourth Gold Glove in a row. After a career total of eight Gold Gloves, he will not earn any more as we decided to retire.

NL: Tyler O’Neill of the St. Louis Cardinals. He tallied 9 DRS. That was good enough to lead all left fielders. This is the first of his career.

Center Field

AL: Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox. This rookie had a breakout year for the White Sox where his 8 DRS earned him third among AL center fielders.

NL: Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres. In just his second season and first with the Padres he lead all NL center fielders with seven defensive runs saved

Right field:

AL: Joey Gallo of the Texas Ranger. Gallo had an outstanding year, both in the field and at the plate. HIs 12 DRS was second among all players.

NL: Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is his fifth straight Gold Glove Award, his previous four coming for the Boston Red Sox. He totaled 11 DRS.

Catcher

AL: Roberto Perez of the Cleveland Indians. His 6 DRS earned him his second straight Gold Glove.

NL: Tucker Barnhard of the Cincinnati Reds. Taking home his second Gold Glove in four years. What helped him do that was his 9 DRS.

Pitcher

AL: Griffin Canning of the Los Angeles Angels. This is his first Gold Glove, with 3 DRS. The first Angels pitcher to win since 1995.

NL: Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. Fried would lead all pitchers with 5 DRS in only 56 innings. In his 11 starts, he notched a record of 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

All stats, facts and information is courtesy of MLB.com.