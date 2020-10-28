Major League Baseball World Series Summary

The 2020 World Series geared up this past week with Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays going head to head.

The series is being held at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Teams will have “home” games but they will not have the usual home field advantage by playing in their stadiums. The MLB made this decision to create a small bubble to reduce the chance of a COVID-19 outbreak during the series.

Game 1 took place on Tuesday, October 20 with a dominating performance from the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw was a dominant force for the Dodgers. Through six innings, Kershaw only gave up one run in the fifth inning on two hits to go along with eight strikeouts.

On the offensive end for the Dodgers, they earned all their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings while still limiting the Rays to only two runs in the final four innings. The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth off a two run shot from Cody Bellinger.

Going into the bottom of the fifth up 2-1, the Dodgers opened up the Rays pitching, scoring four runs. The first run came from a fielder’s choice, the other three came from three RBI singles. The Dodgers went on to score two more in the sixth and the Rays could not mount a comeback down 8-1. They put up two constellation runs in the seventh inning, bringing the final score to 8-3.

Game 2 the Dodgers rested their star left handed pitchers, Clayton Kirshaw and Julio Urias and decided to start the right handed rookie, Tony Gonsolin. However, Gonsolin only pitched one inning and gave up one run.

The Rays started to hit their stride in the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning scoring five runs. The Dodgers put up a fight being down 6-3 through six. The Dodgers tacked on one run in the eighth but the Rays closers pulled through for the 6-4 win.

Brandon Lowe made a huge impact on the offensive end for the Rays hitting two home runs, a solo and a two run homer. Blake Snell for the Rays had eight strikeouts through four innings and kept the Dodgers in check early in the game.

Game 3 on October 23 was dominated by the Dodgers on the offensive end going up 5-0 through four innings. The Rays struggled from the mound early as well as their hitting. Their first hit did not come until the fifth inning, leading to them getting on the board later in the inning from a Willy Adames RBI double. Both teams added solo homers to their tallies to make the final score 6-2 in favor of Los Angeles taking them back in front of the series at 2-1.

Walker Buehler was a force to be reckoned with from the mound. He pitched six innings with ten strikeouts, giving up only one run.

Game 4 this past Saturday was the most entertaining game of the series. Justin Turner opened up the scoring for the Dodgers in the first with a solo home run. He has 12 postseason season home runs for L.A., which is a franchise record.

Corey Seager made it a 2-0 game in favor of the Dodgers after a solo homer in the third inning.

Julio Urias got the start on the mound for the Dodgers and pitched well through three innings until he gave up a home run to Randy Arozarena. Arozarena set the record for the most home runs in a single postseason with 9. Urias had 9 strikeouts through just over four innings.

In the top of the fifth, Max Muncy provided a two out RBI to extend the lead back to two but was tagged out at second. The 3-1 lead did not last long as Hunter Renfroe led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to cut the lead back to one.

The Rays were about to get out of the top of the sixth with two outs until Enrique Hernandez delivered a RBI single to take the Dodgers ahead by two runs once again at 4-2.

The Rays were playing catch-up the whole game until the bottom of the sixth. Brandon Lowe hit his fourth postseason home run, a three run home run to put the Rays into the lead 5-4.

With two outs once again in the top of the seventh, Joc Pederson pinch hit for AJ Pollock and drove in two runs to regain the Dodgers lead, 6-5. Kevin Kiermaier did not let the lead last long as he hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 6-6.

In the top of the eighth with a runner on second, two outs, Corey Seager hit a blooper into shallow left field for the RBI. The Dodgers took the lead once again with two outs to go up 7-6. The Rays left runners on second and first in the bottom of the eighth but they were able to keep the Dodgers scoreless in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, with runners on first and second, two outs and the count being 1-2, pinch hitter Brett Phillips hit a drive to center field that was bobbled by the center fielder allowing one run to score. Arozarena was heading home for the winning run but tripped and fell. The Dodgers catcher Will Smith dropped the throw to the plate though and Arozarena was able to slide home for the game winning run for Tampa Bay.

Game 4 was a David and Goliath battle, going back and forth. The Tampa Bay Rays were able to tie the series 2-2 after multiple errors by the Dodgers defense.

With the series all square, it is anyone’s game to take home the World Series Title.