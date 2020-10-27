Overview of the Premier League

The start of fall means the Premier League has kicked off for the 2020/21 season. Currently six weeks into the season, there have been many teams that have surprised not only the fans, but the rest of the league.

Five weeks into the season, Everton Football Club is sitting at the top of the table, undefeated with 13 points, coming off a controversial game against last year’s league winners Liverpool Football Club that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Everton finished in 12 place out of 20 teams last season. Although they do not want to get their hopes up early in the season, Everton fans like Beloit College Men’s Soccer Coach Duncan Gillis are pleased with their performances so far.

“Top of the league,” are the only words that Gillis said as he is on cloud 9 with Everton at the top of the league.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been lighting up the campaign for The Blues with 7 goals. He already has over half the amount of goals he had in the entire 2019-20 season (13). James Rodriguez has also had a hot start to the season with three goals and three assists in the first five matches.

Another shocking surprise at the top of the table is undefeated Aston Villa Football Club sitting in second place with 12 points. They have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with after a dominating 7-2 win over last years league winners, Liverpool.

Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins are tied as the top goalscorers for Villa at three a piece. Ross Barkley has also made a big impact for Aston Villa this season after he transferred from Chelsea on loan for the 2020/21 season.

With lower level teams performing well, a couple big clubs are underperforming. Manchester United and Manchester city are among those clubs.

Manchester United finished in third place last season and are currently sitting in fifteenth place with only seven points. Both clubs have been struggling to get into form and have been inconsistent to start the 2020/21 campaign so they are going to have to pick up the slack.

Manchester City have also had an inconsistent start to the season, losing to Leicester City Football Club 5-2 and tying against Leeds United Football Club in a game that could have gone to either team.

Although the league table is looking scattered with big clubs falling lower on the table, it is still relatively early in the season.