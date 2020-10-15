Trump’s COVID Progress

On October 1st, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he and his wife, Melania had tested positive for COVID-19, saying, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” The positive result came after a week of campaigning and hosting events: a ceremony at the White House on Saturday, the 26th, the debate on Tuesday, a rally in Minnesota on Thursday, where Trump aide, Hope Hicks, began exhibiting symptoms and tested positive the next day. Throughout all of these events, fundraisers, ceremonies, and rallies, not one member of the Trump party wore a mask.

Since the pandemic hit, Trump has been repeatedly criticizing and downplaying the effectiveness of masks, saying he only wears a mask when he thinks he needs to do so. During the presidential debate, he mocked his opponent, Joe Biden, for wearing a mask, saying, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” However, after the debate, it was not Mr. Biden who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, October 2, President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. via helicopter. Despite many officials claiming his symptoms were mild, and the President’s own tweets saying he was “feeling well,” it was later reported that the President experienced two separate drops in oxygen over the course of Friday and Saturday, as well as having a high fever before leaving for the hospital. He stayed at Walter Reed for three days, returning to the White House to continue his treatment plan there, which consisted of the steroid dexamethasone and a drug called remdesiver, which is an antiviral drug.

Along with these two drugs, Trump was treated with a dose of REGN-COV2, which people have been calling “Regeneron,” after the name of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the company which produces the experimental drug. According to CBS News, the drug is described as a drug cocktail because it consists of two antibodies designed to be particularly attractive to the coronavirus. The idea is that the antibodies will bind to the surface of the virus, stopping it from attaching to other healthy cells in the body. The drug is still being tested in clinical trials and has not yet been approved for widespread treatment. Trump praised the drug, but whether or not it is the saving grace has yet to be determined, as the President was also treated with other drugs at the same time as Regeneron.

Even though the President has been filled with a few different drugs and has returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, reports on his health have been conflicting, at best. Those around him stick to the party line of “he’s doing well” or “he’s in good health,” but some doctors and specialists aren’t sure the President is fully recovered. Some COVID patients experience recovery and then relapse, especially during the second week of the disease. For now, the world watches while Trump ironically battles an illness he claimed will “one day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”