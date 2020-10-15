Storm Warning: Championship Incoming

The Seattle Storm of the WNBA won the championship on Tuesday night behind a sensational performance from Breanna Stewart. She put up a monstrous 26 point game to lead the Storm to a victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm brought their brooms out because it was a straight sweep and the Aces knew it was coming. Their lackluster effort was evident as you look at the final score of 92-59. The only player who actually came out to play was league MVP A’ja WIlson who led all scorers of the Aces with 18 points along with 6 boards and 4 dimes.

After the game was finished Storm’s point guard Sue Bird was interviewed. She was asked what winning the finals meant. Bird said “Being younger, you talk about being in the moment and you don’t even know what that means. But as an older player, I fully understand. Bird, who turns 40 in a couple of weeks, really dug into that leadership role to put this team over the hump to win her fourth championship.

Bird who has been on the team since 2002 has normally been a leading scorer, and a ball dominant player. But with the acquisitions of stars such as Breanna Stewart, she was forced to take a back seat. This is a role she accepted with ease, and truly was the piece of the puzzle the Storm needed after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks last year in the second round.

Stewart, who is from the famed University of Connecticut player tree, had an outstanding playoffs, and was named the MVP of the playoffs. She also was no slouch on the defense end of the floor holding earlier MVP A’ja Wilson under her average by almost 5 points a game.

This win is not only huge for the team itself, but also for the city of Seattle. Who lost their NBA team, the Supersonics in 2008 and have one of the more passionate fan bases in the WNBA. Seattle is a basketball town and this is just one of the many examples they have to show the world. Seattle pride is always at an all time high.

With the crazy covid world we live in, it really is a happy day that we can crown a champion in sports to negate the craziness of the world around us. Especially a team and a city that are so deserving. With everyone coming back, there should be another storm warning on the horizon soon.