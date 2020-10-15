Everything to know about Dune (2021)

Last month we got the first glimpse of photo stills and trailer for 2021 highly anticipated film Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve set his eyes on remaking Dune, based on the 1965 science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert. Dune’s first adaptation was in 1984 by director David Lynch which for its time was interesting but not as action pack as this recreation is expected to be. Last week it was announced the release of Dune will be pushed back from the original month of December to October of next year, this news came along with many other studios pushing back other upcoming films.

Villeneuve has worked on many notable films such as Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Arrival (2016), Prisoners (2013), and countless others. Dune takes place in a faraway future where there forms an interstellar society in which there are multiple noble houses, main houses are House Atreides and House Harkonnen. In this future, the most valuable substance is known as melange or “spice” which enhances human life and mental capabilities. Both houses are in a fight to control the desert plant of Arrakis which is the only source of the spice. It follows Paul Atreides, set to be played by Timothee Chalamet, who gets sucked up into the war and goes through self-discovery to combat House Harkonnen. Also joining the cast is Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and many more.

Dune’s trailer showed an exciting look at how massive this film is, with all the sets and CGI implemented, it is safe to say that this will be a huge step up from its previous adaptation. With a budget close to $200 million it only makes sense to not risk screening the film during a time where theater attendance is low. To truly depict the desert planet of Arrakis, Villeneuve decided to shoot in a real desert in Jordan saying his argument was “They didn’t shoot Jaws in a swimming pool”, this not only plays the part for the audience but gets the actors into what it would be like to live on an entire desert planet. This is all exciting news but also Villeneuve confirmed that his Dune will span across two films.

The previous adaptation is known as a cult classic however just because of the age of the film. It is a great start to learning about Dune but the other alternative is reading the original novel. With eccentric characters and costume design, the film has an ‘80s feel to it, again not bad but not living up to the potential this story has. However, if you are curious about the first adaptation of Dune you can stream it on HBO Max.

From all the new heard of from this expected film, it is exciting to see what comes out of this series. There is no doubt Villeneuve’s vision will be a success, especially with the wide selection of cast and the amount of effort put into this film. So far it is described as a “Star Wars for adults. Dune will now release October 1, 2021, and it will be widely talked about.