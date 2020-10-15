America’s Game at its Best

COVID-19 couldn’t have stopped America’s Game from happening this year! Even with the uncertainty due to the situation in the current world we still made it to the postseason!

As this comes out on Sunday the best of the best are the only teams left! Specifically the Dodgers who handled the Brewers and the Padres to advance to the championship series and the Braves, who beat the Reds and Marlins. Dodgers versus Braves in the NLCS.

The Dodgers are in a familiar position by being in the NLCS. In 2017 and 2018 they made the World Series. However, they have not brought the Commissioner’s Trophy back to LA since 1988.

The Braves had not made the NLCS since 2001.

On the other side, the cheating Astros have cruised through the Athletics and the Twins with ease. Zack Greinke has looked good through his 2 starts.

It is safe to say nobody wants to see the Astros have any success because of their 2017 cheating scandal. Despite the Astros finishing at the 6 seed in the playoffs, they have managed to get hot and find themselves one series away from the World Series.

They face the Tampa Bay Devil Rays who have been the surprise of the playoffs so far upsetting the thought to be superior Yankees. They have had a huge series from their role players and a surprising playoff superstar in Randy Arozarena, whose OPS is 1.426 leading the team.

Baseball has been competing with the other sports for ratings. They made a decision not to play last Saturday and not compete with college football.

Nonetheless baseball has superstars rising to the forefront to compete with the other sports. Cody Bellinger and Ronald Acuna, in the NL, are the poster boys for the sport for many years to come. Which should make this series interesting!

On the other side we have the cheating Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, who have been struggling with attendance. It’s David vs. Goltiah and everyone is cheering for David.

Even with all these circumstances the World Series looks to be one of the premium events of the fall. No matter who ends up being in the World Series with all these superstars and storylines baseball will be exciting!