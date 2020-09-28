A Look at the NBA Conference Finals

This year’s NBA season has been anything but regular, for obvious reasons. The Eastern and Western conference finals are well underway with just a fre games left before the matchup is set for the 2020 Finals.

Western Finals

No surprise to see Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals. LeBron once had a streak of 8 straight finals’ appearances and the LA Lakers are no strangers to the conference finals. We expect this out of LeBron James and the Lakers.

The shocker out of the West is the Denver Nuggets, who came back from two 3-1 deficits (every round is a best of 7). They are led by two young stars in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who both have been playing otherworldly.

As it stands now the Lakers are up 3-1, right where the Nuggets want them. Obviously the Nuggets need to win these next 3 games to make it to the Finals. That is a tall task, despite how well Murray and Jokic are playing. I don’t see Denver coming back to win this series, at best, I think they push it to 6 games. Every game it seems as if the Nuggets fight for every basket, steal and rebound; where the Lakers have wide open shots and are in the right spots defensively. With LeBron James being of the G.O.A.T.’s of the NBA, he will not lose this series. Give the Nuggets another year or 3, and we’re having a different conversation.

Eastern Finals

To say we were expecting a Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics conference finals would be an incorrect statement. The Miami Heat swept their first round match up. In the second round they ran the Milwaukee Bucks out of the gym, they won 4-1. Led by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

The Boston Celtics also swept the first round series but then had a thrilling 7 game second round series with the defending champions, Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the way for the Celtics, both are young players who have potential to be All-NBA type players.

The Miami Heat are up 3-2 in the series, Boston winning the last game in order to keep their season alive. Every night these two teams play you know it’s going to come down to the wire. Either both teams struggle to hit a shot or both teams are making everything, regardless, each game has been exciting. That can be attributed to the high level of individual game play between both teams. Miami has had a different play be their player of the game. One game it will be Jimmy Butler, the next Bam Adebayo, then Tyler Herro will score 37 points and be the man of the hour for Miami. For Boston, it’s Jayson Tatum or bust. They have other good players around him, don’t get me wrong. But if he is not scoring, they are not scoring. For that reason, Miami will close the series in the next game.

Finals Prediction

Because who doesn’t like to guess about what will happen. My prediction is Lakers vs Heat in the NBA Finals. The Lakers will win in 6 games. Anthony Davis is Finals MVP.