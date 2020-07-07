Beloit College Releases Reopening Plans for Fall 2020

On Jul 2. 2020, Beloit College released plans for a return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester. In an email addressed to the Beloit College Community, President Scott Bierman said “I am proud and pleased to say that the fundamentals of what has always made Beloit, Beloit, will be as central as we can possibly make them. It will be great to be back at Beloit.” The Beloit College Action Plan was delivered not long after the latter half of Spring 2020 was moved to remote learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to this plan, Fall classes will begin on Sept. 1 with a mixture of in-person and online courses. In-person classes will end on Nov. 24 and final exams and coursework will occur remotely following Thanksgiving break. The semester will officially end on Friday, Dec. 4.

The College will be implementing Modular Scheduling. This change to the calendar will divide the semester into two seven and a half week “Mods,” with two courses in each Mod, rather than four classes throughout the semester. There will be increased time periods between classes to reduce foot traffic during passing times and promote air exchange.

There will also be additional requirements and protocols designed to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. A social distance of at least six feet will be required at all times, and face masks or coverings will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces. In addition to these semester-long implementations, students will participate in daily wellness checks during the first fourteen days on campus. Testing will be available to those who have experienced symptoms or been in contact with a confirmed case throughout the semester.

Living and dining options will also undergo major changes. Students will live in single rooms as much as possible and campus facilities will be disinfected at least daily or between uses. This includes increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, sink handles, railings, bathroom stalls, and tables. In-person activities and meetings are encouraged to be held outside whenever possible. The college has invested in heaters, lights, and picnic tables to further promote outdoor gatherings. If a student becomes ill, they will be moved into designated isolation housing, with access to delivered meals and a private restroom.

Food options will mostly be grab-and-go style, with some dine-in options available. Dine-in will be set up for students to eat together and still observe safe distancing measures. A mobile app will allow students to order hot food to be prepared and picked up.

These plans were developed by members of The College’s COVID-19 Task Force, Academic Strategic Planning Committee, Emergency Academic Authority, and Student Affairs staff.

The full Back at Beloit plan for the Fall 2020 semester can be found here.