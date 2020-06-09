Support Black Owned Businesses For Father’s Day 2020

Father’s Day is coming up and you’ve already given your dad the best gift possible: yourself. As much as you might like to think this, he may be expecting something a little more. Take this opportunity to show how much you appreciate him by supporting Black-owned businesses to find the perfect gift.

Why support Black-owned businesses?

People all over the country and world are mobilizing to fight systemic racism. This is expressed through protests, donations, petitions, contacting officials, sharing resources, and purchasing from Black-owned businesses.

Supporting Black-owned businesses increases the circulation of wealth within the Black community. According to Mandy Bowman, Founder and CEO of Official Black Wall Street, every ten dollars in the Black community will cycle through for an average of six hours before it enters a different community. This is compared to the average of one-month circulation in Asian communities and 20 days in Jewish communities.

Here are some online shops to find the perfect gift for your dad:

ONA

https://onabags.com/

Does your dad like nice things? Does he like nice things to hold those nice things? Ona designs and creates handcrafted bags out of “premium materials, such as full-grain leather, waxed canvas, and solid brass hardware”. They offer a variety of bags including a selection of accessories for cameras.

BLK & Bold

https://blkandbold.com/

Start off Father’s Day making sure the old man is wide awake! BLK & Bold offers specialty coffee and tea that “pledges 5% of its profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness”. Make his taste buds and his conscience happy.

Yowie

https://www.shopyowie.com/

Add some art to your dad’s everyday life by shopping at Yowie. This store offers home and life collections from independent artists and designers with items like mugs, plant accessories, and decor.

Theopolis Vineyards

https://www.theopolisvineyards.com/

People often talk about the trope of the “wine mom,” but fail to acknowledge the ever-present wine dad. For all fathers who fit into this category, we see you. Theopolis Vineyards is an award-winning vineyard and hand-crafted winery based in the Yorkville Highlands of the Anderson Valley. They currently have Father’s Day and Shelter in Place specials for online orders.

BLK MKT Vintage

https://www.blkmktvintage.com/

If your dad is a collector or lover of literature, art, vinyl, and decor, then BLK MKT Vintage is a good place to look. Let your dad explore the past by shopping this “collection that mirrors multifarious Black cultural expression rooted in our love for Black people, Black culture and our own lived experiences”.

Amari Sienna Beauty

https://amarisiennabeauty.com/

Yes your dad needs skincare too! I’m sure you’ve given him plenty of stress lines throughout the years. Allow him to take time for self care with Amari Sienna Beauty. This company is owned by recent Beloit College graduate, Chelsea Coleman’20, who makes her own products with transformative reviews. Our chemistry department must be doing its job. For discount codes, follow her Instagram account @amarisiennabeauty.

MahoganyBooks

https://www.mahoganybooks.com/

Whether or not you think your dad is the smartest man in the world, he could always learn more. Gift your dad a summer read from MohoganyBooks.This independent bookstore takes “a leadership role in the African American community by promoting reading, writing, and cultural awareness as tools to improve self-esteem, self-love and ultimately our communities to enrich the lives of motivated individuals.”

HIMistry

https://himistry.com/

Have you ever seen your dad with little pieces of toilet paper on his face where he cut himself shaving? It’s not a cute look. HIMistry offers skin, shave, and beard care for a clean look and healthy feeling. He’ll be especially grateful when “No Shave November” comes back around.

Learn more about Black-owned businesses and addressing economic inequalities with Mandy Bowman’s TedTalk:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71FmkfENYDI

For more Black-owned businesses to shop for all your needs, check out this Google Doc:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rQM80aaeJ2yUNbOT_4fXIXNmPYMxn7J74Vz0hZ_8j5I/edit?usp=sharing