20-Second Songs to sing while washing your hands

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from precautionary measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus it’s that I definitely have not been washing my hands long enough. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to stop germs from spreading. I’m sure you’ve heard this a million times as a kid, but did you actually do it? I thought I did until I actually started counting.

This diligence is especially important before touching your face, food, or anyone else. Here are some songs you can sing while washing your hands to make sure you’re actually spending the time to get all the nasties off- as long as you keep the tempo.

Take On Me (1:34 – 1:54)

If you sing the chorus up until the high note, you’ll have washed your hands for the full 20 seconds. Hold the high note even longer for bonus points if you want the extra scrub.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djV11Xbc914&list=RDCLAK5uy_lf8okgl2ygD075nhnJVjlfhwp8NsUgEbs

No Scrubs (:40 – 1:00)

Speaking of scrubs, you can sing the chorus of this TLC song (with the repeat) to make sure no germs are hanging out the passenger side of their best friend’s ride trying to holler at you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrLequ6dUdM

Like a Prayer (2:23-2:42)

Whether you’re putting your hands together to pray to or to wash, this Madonna hit will keep you cleansed. You can even change the lyrics to “when I wash my hands it’s like a little prayer.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79fzeNUqQbQ

Single Ladies chorus (:30-:50)

Let Queen Bee rule your hygiene by singing the chorus up to the “whoa a oh’s” of the song that should have won the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (Sorry Taylor). If you’re looking for an at-home workout, you can also try to learn her dance from the music video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4m1EFMoRFvY

Happy Birthday (Full Song)

Check Facebook to see which one of your acquaintances from middle school has a birthday today, and put their name into the song as you wash your hands. It’s a nice way of keeping community alive and germs at bay.

Mambo No. 5 chorus- list of names (:51-1:12)

Make your bathroom feel like a pool party from the early 2000’s by singing the chorus of Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5. Can’t remember all the names he lists off? Try replacing them with names of your other self-quarantined friends as a personal shoutout.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EK_LN3XEcnw

Mamma Mia (:42-1:02)

The title of the song might also be the interjection you use while watching the news. The catchy tunes of Swedish pop supergroup Abba are way more infectious than any virus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unfzfe8f9NI