Everything We Know about the Beloit College and Wisconsin COVID-19 Response

The Round Table is working diligently to track both the COVID-19 response from Beloit College and the State of Wisconsin. Below you’ll find information about what we know from the college and what we know about Wisconsin cases. This will be updated as more information comes out and as we reach out to staff and faculty.

Everything you need to know about classes:

Extended spring break: March 16th-22nd

Online remote classes: March 23rd-27th

Campus Return: March 28th at 5pm

Classes Resume: March 30th

March 30th Your professors and advisors should be reaching out to you within the next week with information regarding remote class and assignments.

Student work is still being figured out, and navigating off-campus compensation.

For International Students:

You will be able to remain on campus, fill out the form by 6pm tomorrow.

Even if you are not on campus, you can still come back.

Your immigration status will not be impacted by admin decisions.

There will be campus food available for those remaining.

The Office of International Education will be open during the break if you have concerns or questions.

Campus Facilities:

Powerhouse will remain open: Monday 3/16 – Friday 3/20 (9 am – 5 pm)

Hamiltons, the Stack, and Weissberg Auditorium will be closed

Sports Center:

Maintains Spring Break Hours (11 am – 9 pm)

Career and Engagement Center

Will provide digital meetings scheduled via Handshake

Correspondence via email otherwise

Coughy Haus

Closed for the remainder of the semester

Commons

Extended Spring Hours can be found here

DKs will be closed for the next two weeks.

Any students who are on the All-Flex plan will only be charged $5.00 per meal to help ensure you have funds remaining for the rest of the semester.

Library

Limited hours – not announced

Mail Center

Normal hours 10-3pm

But what about the State of Wisconsin?

Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency

However, there are only six confirmed cases and one of the six cases has recovered These cases have been in four counties : Fond du Lac County, Dane County, Waukesha County, and Pierce County. For reference, Beloit is located in Rock County.

37 Wisconsinites are being transported back to Wisconsin from a Princess Cruise Ship It is unknown whether or not these people have been tested, but they are known to have possibly been exposed. Right now, none are showing symptoms. The Wisconsin National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security are working to get these people to their homes, where they will self-isolate for 14 days.

All state events with over 250 people must be canceled.

With the Wisconsin primary coming up, make sure you register early! The primary is on April 7th. Find out how to register here Find out how to get your ballot mailed to you here Registar can help get residence proof

There are two CDC approved testing clinics in Wisconsin The state hygiene lab in Madison can perform 100 tests a day The Milwaukee Health Department can perform 25-50 tests a day



BUT what about other schools? We took a look at other small liberal arts colleges’ response to COVID-19.

Grinnell College in Iowa has completely gone to online classes.

Lawrence College in Wisconsin has gone completely online.

Kenyon College in Ohio is having an extended spring break of one week.

LAST UPDATED MARCH 14TH AT 2PM.

Sources: Post Crescent, Wisconsin News Green Bay