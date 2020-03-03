This Month on Netflix

With a new month comes all-new content available for streaming on the platform Netflix. Some include films ready for a re-watch and others are all new original content. Below are our top titles newly released on Netflix for March 2020:

“The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)- The Best Picture winner and hailed by many critics as one of the best, if not the best movie ever made, this endearing film showcases the inhumanity of the prison system. Everyone should be required to watch this film, so if you haven’t yet, now is your chance.

“There Will Be Blood” (2007)- The movie that won Daniel Day-Lewis the second of his three (!) Best Leading Actor Oscars. In this one, he is a maniacal oilman looking to crush his enemies and grind their bones into dust.

“Goodfellas” (1990)- The oldest film on this list and perfect for fans of “The Godfather” trilogy or Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci. Basically old people or my roommate Fiona Cismesia’21.

“Hook” (1991)- The late Robin Williams shines as a grown-up Peter Pan, the boy who swore he would never grow up. This movie is perfect for recapturing childhood magic now found on Disney+.

“All the Bright Places” (2020)- Based on the novel of the same name (which I did not personally enjoy), Netflix’s latest original film stars Elle Fanning and Keegan Michael-Kay as teenage lovers struggling with mental illness. If you don’t have a problem with sensationalized suicide like in “13 Reasons Why” you might like this feature-length version. I did read the whole book, and I did cry, but that does not mean I liked it.

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 2- No listicle by me is complete without an F1 reference. The new season of the Netflix original show recaps the 2019 Formula 1 season, which was unusually tragic due to the deaths of Niki Lauda and Anthoine Hubert. The season is being released just weeks ahead of the 2020 races and is perfect for helping non-fans get interested. The racing is hot and the drivers are hotter.

“Pete Davidson: Alive from New York” Stand-Up Special- Pete Davidson is out of rehab and came back swinging for his Netflix original stand-up act. He finally gets revenge on his most famous ex for the derogatory comments she made about his genitalia and their relationship, so if you like drama and dark humor check it out.

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” Limited Series- The darkest and saddest content on this list is the newest binge for true-crime documentary fans and tells the little-known story of widespread departmental failure in this case of horrific child abuse. The story unravels slowly but there is never any doubt of who the killers are.

“I Am Not Okay With This” Season 1- Another Netflix original series about a teenage girl discovering her sexuality with telekinesis superpowers. Idk, I’m not going to watch this.