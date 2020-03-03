Men’s Lacrosse Beats Northland College in Final Quarter

The Beloit College men’s lacrosse team topped Northland College in a nail-biting 11-10 away game in Ashland, Wisconsin. The Bucs made a fourth-quarter comeback to secure their first victory after losing 5-22 to Dubuque in their season opener. Andrei Prihhodko’20 scored four goals in the game and Tobin Greenwald’20 had eight caused turnovers, the second-most in a game in Beloit College’s program history.

Northland got the first goal of the game scoring eight minutes into the first quarter. Prikhodko then scored the Buc’s first goal of the game before Northland followed up with three more points at the end of the first quarter. Greenwald, Olaf Sorenson’21 and Hunter Brown’22 all added points for Beloit and going into half-time the game was tied up 4-4.

Pridhodko scored his second goal of the game at the beginning of the third quarter, but this lead was followed by four straight goals for the Northland LumberJacks. Desean Brown’22 then scored to bring the score to 8-6 before the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Northland scored first before Pridhodko scored his third and fourth goals of the game. With less than four minutes on the clock, Caleb Wachal’20 tied the game and his goal was followed by Brown giving the Bucs the lead. Keeler Tardiff’22 then added two more goals with 10 seconds remaining. When the LumberJacks scored with four seconds left in the game, it was Tardiff’s goal that secured the victory. Goalie Quinn Olsson’23 had 15 saves.

The Beloit men’s lacrosse team has a home game next week on Saturday, March 7 against Carroll University at 5 p.m. at Strong Stadium.