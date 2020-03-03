The Champions League Round of 16 has kicked off with the first leg games taking place over the course of the past two weeks.

There were some unexpected outcomes along with others that many expected.

The first day of games back on February 18 did not disappoint with great games. Atletico Madrid took on Liverpool in Madrid. Atletico ended up with the win 1-0 even though they only had 27% if the overall possession. Liverpool had over 450 more passes than Atletico while having almost 20% better passing accuracy but could not get a shot on goal. The second leg will be played at Anfield.

The second heavyweight match to take place for the round of 16 was Borussia Dortmund taking on Paris Saint-Germain. The first half of the game was fairly quiet with not many chances for either team. The match was neck in neck all throughout the whole game. Erling Haland opened up the scoring for Dortmund in the 69 minutes. However, 6 minutes later Neymar responded with a goal to tie the game 1-1. Less than 2 minutes later Haland scored a magnificent goal from over 20 yards out to give Dortmund the win.

The third and fourth games of the round of 16 took place. Atalanta took on Valencia, which was a fairly even match on the stat sheet. The only big difference was that Atalanta took their chances, bagging four goals with only five shots on target.

The fourth game was Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig. The only goal of the game came from a penalty that was conceded by Ben Davies. Tim Werener then stepped up in the 58 minutes to give Leipzig the edge they needed over Tottenham and a vital away goal going into the second leg at home.

Game 5 and 6 of the round of 16 took place on the 25 of February with Bayern taking on Chelsea as well as Barcelone taking on Napoli. Both of them had red cards in their games. From a possession standpoint, Bayern dominated Chelsea having almost 65%. The first half was quiet with some chances for both sides but the second half was where Bayern dominated. Serge Gnabry stunned Chelsea in a matter of minutes by scoring two quick goals within 3 minutes of each other. Just over twenty minutes later, Robert Lawandowski sealed the deal with a third goal. In the 83 minute, Marcos Alonso got a red card for lashing out against Lewandowski. He will miss their second leg match.

Barcelona was stunned in their match as they struggled to create on offense while having almost 70% of the overall possession. Napoli also had twice as many shots on target compared to Barcelona while having almost half as many passes as the dominant Spanish club. Dries Mertens opened up the scoring for Napoli in the first half off of a Barcelona mistake. Antoine Griezmann tied it up for Barcelona in the 57 minutes following a good passing play. Arturo Vidal got a yellow card in the 89 minutes for a misplayed slide tackle which led to a red card after getting a second yellow card for dissent equalling a red.

The final matches for the first leg of the round of 16 were played on February 26 as Lyon shocked Juventus 1-0 after Lucas Tousart scored the only goal of the game in the 31 minutes. Juventus had almost 65% of the possession but failed to get a single shot on target. The final game for the first leg was a thriller as Manchester city took on Real Madrid. Isco took the lead for Madrid in the 60 minutes. Within a matter of five minutes, Manchester City took the lead after a goal from Gabreil Jesus and then a penalty converted by Kevin De Bruyne in the 83 minutes. Sergio Ramos then got a red card in the 86 minute after a foul on Mahrez on a breakaway. The captain will miss the second leg in Manchester.

Overall, the first leg of the round of 16 did not disappoint with upsets, great goals, and drama making the second leg an interesting one, to say the least. The second legs will take place between March 10-18.