“5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” hit the stage Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. and has additional performances March 5, 6, and 7 at Kresge Theatre. The play is by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood and directed by Marina Bergenstock. To get your tickets to go see “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” go to the Performances and Tickets page of Beloit College’s website.