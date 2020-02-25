Women’s Lacrosse Breaks School Records in Season Opener

Beloit College’s women’s lacrosse team had its season opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Elmhurst, Illinois. The Bucs beat Elmhurst College 18-4 in an away game that saw Kieran Rodning’21 scoring eight of the 18 goals, breaking the Beloit College program record for most goals scored in a game by a single player. Nicole Dolcimascolo’20 also moved into second for all-time career points for a total of 159 after scoring eight points on Saturday.

The Bucs were up from the start, scoring the first six goals of the game. The first four goals were scored by Rodning and Dolcimascolo. The fifth and sixth goals were scored by Olivia Farbarik’23 and Rodning respectively, who scored again less than 30 seconds after Farbarik with an assist from Fiona Milchman’20.

The Bucs were up 11-1 at the half after Elmhurst was able to score one goal and Rodning and Dolcimascolo each scored twice more. Kaitlyn Erickson’21 also added to the tally before the half. Elmhurst attempted to catch up with three goals after the half, to which Rodning responded with three more of her own. Two of her goals were unassisted but her final, record-setting eighth goal of the game was assisted by Dolcimascolo a little over two minutes before the buzzer.

Goalie Alexa Arakelian’20 had five saves for the Bucs throughout the course of the game. The women’s lacrosse team has another away game this Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin at 7 pm.

Beloit College’s men’s lacrosse team has its season-opening match this Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5pm in an away game against the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.