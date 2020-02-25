Browse By

Wisconsin Primary Results

by Clare Eigenbrode in News

Following the Tuesday, Feb. 18 primary elections for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, conservative-backed incumbent Daniel Kelly, who has served on the court since 2016, and liberal-backed Jill Karofsky, who is currently a Dane County Circuit Court judge, advanced to the April 7 election. Ed Fallone, a professor at Marquette University Law School, did not advance to the next stage of the Supreme Court race.

April 7 is also the date of Wisconsin’s presidential primary election. Beloit College students will vote at the First Congressional Church on Bushnell Street. Students who are not yet registered to vote can register at the polling place by presenting a student ID, and those who are already registered will still need to present a valid photo ID.

