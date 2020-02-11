Help your fellow Beloiters, please

There are few guarantees at Beloit College. Life is undoubtedly volatile, schedules are not set tightly the way they might be in life after college. This leads to less predictable sleep, moods, focus, and can put a strain on our relationships. As college students, we have a decent amount of tumult in our daily lives. Because of this, it is the little pieces of positivity and continuity that allow us to hold on to a sense of community and solidarity that is essential when times are the toughest at Beloit. It is the acknowledgment of the shared experience of everyone here in this peculiar place that keeps it whole and keeps it healthy. This is why it is important to show simple gestures of friendliness, graciousness, and patience; because our lives are turbulent and undeniably linked. This is why, when we are engaging in one of these simple acts, such as taking the time to hold the door open for one of our fellow students, it is devastating not to receive any kind of acknowledgment or thanks from those we went out of our way for. In the best of times, the lack of such acknowledgment is virtually unnoticeable. In the worst of times, it can be thoroughly crushing, draining out the little bit of soul that you thought you had left. Leaving the body but a husk of what it once was. The energy that we had to carry us through our days is sapped making it that much harder to carry on.

As long as I have been a Beloit student I like to err on the side of giving the benefit of the doubt to my fellow students. I know that social scenarios of any type may be difficult to approach and we can never truly understand what is happening in one another’s lives. That being said, if we strive for our lives to be stable and fulfilling at Beloit then it necessitates small courteous acts such as holding doors for each other and thanking one another for doing so. Helping one another is what will push us through the darkest of times. I believe in the concept of social currency, the idea that we have a finite amount of positive energy to pass on every day that results in an emotional wealth of our fellow human beings depending on how we decide to dole it out. I like to consider myself the Bernie Sanders of social currency because I want to break down the system and redistribute social wealth.

The responsibilities that come with a Beloit student are countless and often overwhelming, it is because of this that I hope my call to action is not seen as burdensome, while still being extraordinarily meaningful. The next time someone spends a couple of extra seconds in their busy day opening the door, do everyone on campus a favor and acknowledge it.