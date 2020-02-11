Beloit Women’s Track Fourth, Men Eighth at Ripon Red Hawk Invite

The Beloit track and field teams competed at the Red Hawk Invite at Ripon College on Saturday, February 8, against twelve women’s teams and thirteen men’s teams. The women placed fourth overall and the men placed eighth. The competition featured several Midwest Conference rivals, including Lawrence University, Ripon College, St. Norbert College, and Lake Forest College, as well as larger schools such as UW-Platteville and Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). The women raced first in each event, followed by the men.

On the track Eva Laun-Smith’22 won the 60 meter hurdles for Beloit at 9.18 seconds, over three-tenths of a second ahead of the second place finisher. Aminah Crawford’21 came in third in the 60-meter dash at 8.16 and sixth in the open 200 meter dash with a time of 27.39. The Beloit men and women’s 4x200meter relay both finished fourth overall: the women’s team, consisting of Lena Ramsey’22, Laun-Smith, Crawford, and Courtnie Thomas’23 had a time of 1:52.65 while the men’s team of Ajani Joseph’23, Travis Price’21, Mauricio Penn’21, and Charles Sandberg’20 finished at 1:38.02. The women’s 4×200 meter relay team of Sydney Crockett’21, Jamie Lepito’20, Bel Mendoza’22, and Rose Loos-Austin’20 also scored a point by finishing eighth.

Penn and Yusuke Hatano’20 both placed eighth on the track; Penn was in the open 400 meter dash with a time of 54.03 and Hatano finished the 5000 meters run by breaking 17 minutes for the first time, earning a personal record of 16:49 minutes.

Beloit had three eleventh place finishers in Noah Sisson’20, Fran Knaggs’20, and Brenda Martinez-Flores’21. Sisson stopped the clock in the 3000 meters run at 9:59, Knaggs finished the mile at 5:59, and Martinez-Flores ran a time of 21:48 in the 5000-meter run. Also representing Beloit in the 3000-meter run was John Tower Jr.’21, who finished fourteenth with a personal record of 10:32. Newcomer Madeline Holicky’23 ran the mile with a personal record of 7:04, and Charlotte Bretz’23, Maggie Baugh’22, and Emma Newsham’21 competed in the 5000-meter run. Also on the track for Beloit was Desire Mukucha’21, Ellis Lewis’21 and Jackson Rogers’21 in the 200-meter dash, Josh Schilling’22 in the 800-meter dash, and Wadood Alam’23 and Aaron Holzmueller’22 in the mile.

In the field events, Beloit had a first place and second place finishers in Laun-Smith, who won the long jump with a leap of 5.45 meters and Ramsey, who took second with a leap of 5.17 meters. Laun-Smith and Ramsey finished second and third in the triple jump, jumping 11.39 meters and 11.16 meters. Genesis Solomon’23 also finished third in the men’s long jump with a leap of 6.39 meters and eighth in the triple jump at 11.96 meters. Also scoring points in the long jump for Beloit was Josh Milligan’21, who finished sixth by jumping 6.11 meters. Leeland Crum’22 placed eighth in the pole vault at 3.38 meters at a height of 10.5 feet, and Kiara Davis’21 had a top 20 finish in the weight throw with a toss of 9.19 meters. Also representing Beloit in the weight throw was Alekzandria Taylor’23 and Joyce Janviar’21. Deo Edwards’21 competed in the high jump and Jacob Cunningham’20 also represented Beloit in the pole vault.

The Buccaneer men and women’s track and field teams will have three weeks to prepare for the Indoor Track and Field Midwest Conference Championships, held on February 29 at Grinnell College. Their next competition is next Saturday, February 15, at UW-Platteville.

Editor’s Note: The author of this article is a member of the Beloit track team.