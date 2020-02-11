Another Successful Chelonia: A Conversation with Britney Johnson ’20

This week Round Table sat down with Britney Johnson ‘20 to discuss Chelonia. Britney Johnson performed in three dances this year.

RT: What is your favorite part of dancing in Chelonia?

BJ: My favorite part is being with my friends for hours on end and then doing it all over again. It’s also showing the Beloit community what some of us have been working on since September, and why they rarely see us outside of the Hendricks center!

RT: Why are performances like Chelonia important to this campus?

BJ: This is the culmination of months and months of unpaid labors of love. Dancers don’t receive any of the box office sales; we just do this because we absolutely can’t imagine doing anything else.

RT: What dance do you perform in?

BJ: I perform in “Remembering” choreographed by Mya Hernandez, “Creatures of Love” choreographed by Ching-I Chang, and “From the Embers” choreographed by Kelli Badgley

RT: How do you think you have grown as a dancer since your first year?

BJ: I think that I’ve really come into my own as an individual. I have become more comfortable taking liberties with choreography and being myself. I think that I didn’t know who I was when I was a freshman, and now, I have a faint image. It is always changing, but I feel like I’m ready to go out of this place and make a name for myself.

RT: Can you speak to some of the inspiration behind this year’s dances?

BJ: Well, coming into it from abroad, I was only able to be in the creation process of Ching-I Chang’s piece, “Creatures of Love.” This piece focuses on ritual, migration stories, and love, of course. The majority of the piece is performed on the “island” of the middle two Marley lanes. The dancers offstage migrate on to the stage in whatever fashion they see fit.

RT: What makes the Beloit dance unique?

BJ: Anyone can audit